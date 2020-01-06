Trump’s aides are scared of John Bolton’s secret notes: report

What John Bolton means for the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is anybody’s guess, but according to an exclusive report from Axios, some officials inside the White House are worried about what his secret notes contain.

Speaking to Axios’s Jonathan Swan, inside sources say that the former national security adviser “was the most prolific note-taker at the top level of the White House and probably has more details than any impeachment inquiry witness, so far, about President Trump’s machinations on Ukraine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swan makes sure to point out that there’s no evidence that Bolton is holding onto any classified information, but “the unease inside the administration has been churning ever since staff learned that Bolton had signed a book deal to tell about his time working for Trump.”

Read the full report over at Axios.