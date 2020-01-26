Trump’s aides have given up trying to educate him about Russian hack of the elections: report
President Donald Trump has not only refused to believe that Russia was responsible for the 2016 election hack, he refuses to fact-check Russia’s claim that Ukraine was the one behind it.
While Russia has worked diligently to make Ukraine the target, Trump has eagerly consumed and regurgitated the conspiracy theory as a way to accuse former challenger Hillary Clinton of causing all of it. Trump accused cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike of taking the Democratic Party server to Ukraine, a false claim given the server was a cloud-based server, not a physical one. Once it became clear that former Vice President Joe Biden would be one of Trump’s potential opponents, the president shifted the conspiracy theory to Biden and his last surviving son, Hunter. Trump claimed that the two were part of a corrupt deal in Ukraine in 2015, while Biden’s eldest son was dying of brain cancer.
“What we found is the president, yet again, seems to be echoing Russian disinformation when he says Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election, and the DNC was hacked not by Russia but Ukraine, that debunked conspiracy theory, that that the server, the DNC server, was in Ukraine and being protected by forces there,” Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand said on MSNBC.
In a report she wrote this week, Bertrand cited a source saying that White House staffers ultimately “gave up” trying to convince him Russia was the culprit.
“Anything he associated with the intel community, he rejected pretty much out of hand because his sense was that the ‘Deep State’ had decided in some star chamber or secret meeting that they would feed intelligence to him that would cause him to make mistakes, and disprove a lot of his theories about what happened in the election,” the person told Politico.
Bertrand hunted down the conspiracy, only to find that the Russians were the ones floating the conspiracy as early as 2015, long before it was even known the DNC server was hacked. On July 22, 2016, a person or group called “Guccifer 2.0” claimed on a blog to have been responsible for hacking the DNC server. Guccifer 2.0 then admitted he was a Russian Intelligence Officer.
“They threw everything they could against the wall and settled on this idea that [Clinton] was receiving help from oligarchs [in Ukraine] in terms of her election campaign,” Bertrand continued. “The Kremlin floated this, saying because this information against Paul Manafort was released, forcing him to resign from the campaign, that was evidence of some kind of Ukrainian operation to hurt Trump’s campaign. But of course, there’s no evidence that there was any kind of top-down interference campaign like the Russians waged.”
It’s something former official at the U.S. National Security Council Fiona Hill warned of when she testified before Congress. Russia will do it again, and this Ukraine conspiracy theory is an example of that.
Michelle Obama wins Grammy for best spoken word album
Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and… Michelle Obama?
Yep.
The former first lady can now add Grammy winner to her resume, after snagging the award on music's biggest night for Best Spoken Word Album, for the audiobook of her memoir "Becoming."
Her win on Sunday gives the Obama household its third Grammy: former president Barack Obama has already snagged two Grammys in the same category for his books.
She faced an eccentric group of rivals that include Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz of the Beastie Boys for "Beastie Boys Book" and John Waters, the director-performer known for his transgressive cult films, for "Mr. Know-It-All."
Trump biographer explains how president uses fear to scare Republicans away from witnesses
Michael D'Antonio, one of President Donald Trump's biographers, explained Sunday that the president knows very well how to use fear to intimidate people. That's what he's doing in the case of impeachment to help score an acquittal.
Citing Bob Woodward's book Fear, D'Antonio explained that Trump uses fear to his benefit.
"He called it fear because Donald Trump knows how to use fear, he knows how to intimidate people, and he'll go further than almost anyone else will go," said D'Antonio. "And he's proven that he can adjust the calculus for everyone in the united states senate. So, they're all thinking, 'Do I cross this man? Will I have a primary challenge? What is the real endpoint for me if I decide to vote my conscience instead of being loyal?' The president has surpassed all of our expectations."
Grammys kick off as Kobe Bryant’s death stuns Los Angeles
The Grammy awards got underway Sunday with superstars Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X primed for glory -- as grief over the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant cast a pall on music's marquee night in Los Angeles.
Sorrow cast a shadow over the show held at the Staples Center -- the same venue where the basketball icon led the city's Lakers to multiple championships.
Dozens of people, many of them in tears, gathered near the arena to mourn the 41-year-old Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in the hills west of the California metropolis. Flags were flying at half-mast.