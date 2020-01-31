Trump’s attorneys argued there’s ‘no way to investigate a corrupt president’ —and are about to win the day: op-ed
In an op-ed for Slate this Friday, Jeremy Stahl writes that it looks like President Trump’s impeachment trial is likely to end without any witnesses called, a result that was attained by Republicans buying into what is “perhaps the most brassy legal defense in history” — a defense that devolved after Trump lawyer Ken Starr managed to argue that “impeachments had become too partisan and were happening too often these days without being laughed off of the Senate floor.”
“The president’s legal team argued simultaneously that the president wasn’t guilty of abuse of power and that the Senate didn’t need to call more fact witnesses because even if he were guilty of everything the House charged him with—extorting a foreign ally by withholding security assistance to get them to smear a political rival—that it would not rise to an impeachable offense,” Stahl writes.
Stahl adds that Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz argued that if a president commits impeachable offenses while acting in what he/she perceives to in the nation’s interest, he/she cannot be guilty of high crimes — “a proposition so nutty that even other members of the Trump team had to walk the theory back as ‘radical.'”
But according to Stahl, the “most unhinged and innovative legal theory presented at Trump’s trial came from the previously little-known Patrick F. Philbin, who told the Senate that not only were Trump’s actions OK, but there is no legitimate mechanism to even investigate a corrupt president.”
Read Stahl’s full piece over at Slate.com.
Breaking Banner
‘A shockingly sad day’: Ambassador McFaul worries Senate Republicans are harming America worldwide
Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul admitted being "depressed" about America's future as Senate Republicans appeared poised to block any witnesses from testifying and being cross-examined in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
McFaul, who was a top National Security Council official in Obama's White House prior to being confirmed as ambassador by the United States Senate, posted his comments on the president's favorite social media platform.
"A shockingly sad day for the American rule of law," McFaul wrote.
Trump’s attorneys argued there’s ‘no way to investigate a corrupt president’ —and are about to win the day: op-ed
In an op-ed for Slate this Friday, Jeremy Stahl writes that it looks like President Trump's impeachment trial is likely to end without any witnesses called, a result that was attained by Republicans buying into what is "perhaps the most brassy legal defense in history" -- a defense that devolved after Trump lawyer Ken Starr managed to argue that "impeachments had become too partisan and were happening too often these days without being laughed off of the Senate floor."
"The president’s legal team argued simultaneously that the president wasn’t guilty of abuse of power and that the Senate didn’t need to call more fact witnesses because even if he were guilty of everything the House charged him with—extorting a foreign ally by withholding security assistance to get them to smear a political rival—that it would not rise to an impeachable offense," Stahl writes.
Harvey Weinstein accuser weeps on the stand describing his ‘extremely degrading’ manipulation
An actress accusing disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape told a court Friday she had only stayed in contact with him out of fear.
Jessica Mann said she had been naive when she first met Weinstein and then so scared of him that she would agree to massage him, fake an orgasm or stay in contact with him even after he allegedly raped her.
Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse but only the cases of Mann and fellow actress Mimi Haleyi have led to criminal charges in a New York court.
Three other women -- Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff -- have testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, but their cases are not the subject of the trial, which was sitting for the eighth day of testimony.