Trump’s big-money Florida fundraiser expected to bring in $10 million — from only 100 people

President Donald Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago on Friday after receiving a formal summons from the U.S. Senate informing him of his impeachment trial.

The president will be attending a Friday evening campaign fundraiser.

The recipient of the money is Trump Victory, which is a joint fundraising committee set up by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tonight’s Trump Victory fundraiser is expected to raise $10 million with approximately 100 people in attendance,” the campaign told the White House pool reporter.

Heading to Florida for big Republican Party event. New Stock Market Record. Jobs in USA at all-time high! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

First Family arrives at their Mar-a-Lago estate. This evening Pres Trump attends a $10-million event for the Trump Victory fund, which splits contributions between the RNC and the Trump Campaign. Closed to press coverage. It's Trump's 1st fundraiser of the new year, 94th as pres. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

By my count, this is Pres Trump's 27th visit to his Mar-a-Lago estate. Brings to 172, the number of days spent at his Palm Beach resort since taking office. He returns to DC on Sunday by way of Austin to attend and address the annual American Farm Bureau Federation Convention. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 18, 2020