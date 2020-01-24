Trump’s circle ‘waking up’ to the fact that impeachment is putting him in danger: report
Republicans are worried that President Trump’s defense team is “woefully unprepared” to defend him against the Democrats’ impeachment efforts against him, and Trump isn’t making the situation any better with his “insistence that Republicans buy in fully to his defense strategy,” Gabriel Sherman writes for Vanity Fair.
While removing Trump from office is still a tall order, “the dynamics of the Senate trial are clearly shifting in directions that are dangerous for the president,” writes Sherman, adding that “Trump’s circle is waking up to the notion that impeachment is a serious drag on his campaign.”
“Inside the campaign there is an intensifying debate between Trump and his advisers about whether the campaign should run on base-incitement issues like immigration or a moderate-appealing message about the economy that could win back suburban voters,” Sherman writes.
One of those people suggesting that Trump move his rhetoric to the middle is his son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner — who has reportedly been on the receiving end of Trump’s ire lately.
“According to sources, Trump is unhappy with Kushner’s recent Time cover story, which showed Kushner posing solemnly inside the magazine’s iconic red border,” Sherman writes. “One source said there is speculation inside the West Wing that Trump may rein in Kushner by bringing in Kushner antagonist Chris Christie to replace acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. According to one source, Kushner, perhaps realizing the problems the cover could cause, lobbied Matt Drudge not to link to the article.”
Read the full piece over at Vanity Fair.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pompeo screamed at reporter she couldn’t find Ukraine on a map — she did and the interview was shut down
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went off on an NPR reporter during an interview, according to a transcript of the full interview and the report from Kelly on air.
"All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly has reported on national security and foreign policy for decades. Ahead of her interview with Pompeo, she cleared with the State Department that they could discuss Ukraine and Iran as part of their interview. It was approved. Yet, when the moment came, Pompeo lost his cool.
Breaking Banner
Mitt Romney whines he’s bored and doesn’t care about impeachment because ‘no one is watching’
It's clear some U.S. Senators are continuing to breach the oath they took to be impartial and consider the impeachment professionally, according to CNN reporter Mike Warren.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was once seen as an independent thinker, proved he's over it, when he lamented to other senators he wanted to go home because no one is paying any attention anyway.
Speaking to Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN), who has already admitted that Trump is guilty but he doesn't care, Romney was overheard complaining during the last break.
“I think we’ve got another 6 hours," said Braun.
Breaking Banner
Internet mocks Trump for stealing Star Trek Starfleet logo for his Space Force
President Donald Trump announced the logo for his new Space Force, and folks online indicated it looked surprisingly similar to the Star Trek logos for the command ships.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1220821545746141187
As a new show begins about the life of retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, Trekkies worldwide have connected to celebrate the on-going stories of the various command ships in the Starfleet.
Perhaps that is the reason folks took to the internet to mock the president for his team having no other creative ideas for their own logos.
However, as one former Air Force Lieutenant pointed out, the logo is similar to the one he wore back in 2005. He noted that it wasn't so much that Trump stole the logo, rather the Air Force stole it decades ago.