Trump’s ‘crappy’ Iran speech torn to shreds after he spent much of it attacking Obama

President Donald Trump’s big speech about the situation in Iran is not getting strong early reviews, in no small part because he spent much of it blaming former President Barack Obama for the current tensions with Tehran.

Even though Trump ripped up the nuclear arms control deal that Obama had negotiated and reapplied harsh economic sanctions, he nonetheless blamed his predecessor for the recent hostilities with Iran.

Trump also regularly mangled several words and constantly sniffled during the speech, which led to jokes that he must have taken an excess quantity of Adderall.

Check out some of the reactions to Trump’s speech below.

If President Trump was so concerned about Iran not getting nuclear weapons he should not have violated the anti-nuclear agreement which everyone, including his own regime, said was working. They are now openly moving towards nuclear capability. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 8, 2020

He’s mangled what, three phrases in the last 60 seconds? — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 8, 2020

I was kind of hoping he would stop boxing himself in here, but that was too much to hope for. Looks like the cost of avoiding war is some Trumpian strutting, which was, I guess, unavoidable. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 8, 2020

our adderall-addict-in-chief is sniffing up a storm at that lectern — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 8, 2020

Nothing screams out national unity like a cheap shot at your predecessor as president — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) January 8, 2020

Unfocused. Felt all over the place. Great that he reached out to involve NATO. Good he stayed calm. Too much score-keeping on how many bad guys the US has killed. Too much highlighting how many weapons we have. More a message (and visual) of strength than deescalation. Mediocre. — Paul Rieckhoff (@PaulRieckhoff) January 8, 2020

So… that was it? No military response (good), new sanctions (there’s not much left to sanction), more NATO in the Middle East (???), ask China, Russia & E3 to leave JCPOA (won’t happen), some vague talk about diplomacy. Did I miss something? — Andrey Baklitskiy (@baklitskiy) January 8, 2020

Trump lies all the time and networks should *never* carry his remarks live. There should always be a time-delay for fact checking. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 8, 2020