Trump’s ‘crappy’ Iran speech torn to shreds after he spent much of it attacking Obama

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s big speech about the situation in Iran is not getting strong early reviews, in no small part because he spent much of it blaming former President Barack Obama for the current tensions with Tehran.

Even though Trump ripped up the nuclear arms control deal that Obama had negotiated and reapplied harsh economic sanctions, he nonetheless blamed his predecessor for the recent hostilities with Iran.

Trump also regularly mangled several words and constantly sniffled during the speech, which led to jokes that he must have taken an excess quantity of Adderall.

Check out some of the reactions to Trump’s speech below.

January 8, 2020

By

