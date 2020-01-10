Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s DOJ asks SCOTUS to delay – until after election – decision that would make millions uninsured

Published

1 hour ago

on

Even while promising to protect popular aspects of the Affordable Care Act behind the scenes President Donald Trump and his administration have been hard at work trying to kill ObamaCare. The Dept. of Justice is supporting a lawsuit brought by Republican governors and state attorneys general that has already received a ruling finding the individual mandate is unconstitutional. The DOJ then asked the court to declare the entire law – all of ObamaCare – unconstitutional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that case is moving to the Supreme Court, but the Trump administration knows if it kills the now-popular health care law that bears his predecessor’s name, they will lose the support of millions whose lives literally depend on it.

So on Friday the U.S. Dept. of Justice under Attorney General Bill Barr asked the Supreme Court to delay deciding if it will hear the case, so any subsequent ruling would be handed down after the November, 2020 election.

Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur breaks the news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Word is just getting out.

Several Democratic lawmakers:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s DOJ asks SCOTUS to delay – until after election – decision that would make millions uninsured

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Even while promising to protect popular aspects of the Affordable Care Act behind the scenes President Donald Trump and his administration have been hard at work trying to kill ObamaCare. The Dept. of Justice is supporting a lawsuit brought by Republican governors and state attorneys general that has already received a ruling finding the individual mandate is unconstitutional. The DOJ then asked the court to declare the entire law – all of ObamaCare – unconstitutional.

Now that case is moving to the Supreme Court, but the Trump administration knows if it kills the now-popular health care law that bears his predecessor's name, they will lose the support of millions whose lives literally depend on it.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Spiritualist Marianne Williamson ends improbable White House run

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Marianne Williamson, the spiritualist author who urged fellow Americans to speak in deeper truths about the need for compassion and "moral repair" in politics, announced Friday she is ending her longshot 2020 presidential run.

The 67-year-old self-empowerment advocate and sometime Oprah Winfrey advisor gained little traction in the crowded field and failed to qualify for most of the Democratic debates, leaving her unable "to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now," she said in a statement.

"As of today, therefore, I'm suspending my campaign," Williamson said.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Job creation slowdown could tarnish Trump’s economic record as he battles for reelection

Published

9 hours ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

America's solid job creation continued in December but at a slower pace while wages cooled off, according to the closely-watched government report released Friday.

But in the final year of a decade of growing employment, hiring in 2019 slowed notably from the brisk pace seen in 2018, according to the Labor Department data.

That decline -- though not unusual in after such a long stretch of brisk hiring -- could tarnish President Donald Trump's economic record as he battles for reelection over the next 10 months.

The US jobs engine added another 145,000 new positions in December, the slowest pace in seven months and a bit short of economists' expectations.

Continue Reading
 
 