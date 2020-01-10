Trump’s DOJ asks SCOTUS to delay – until after election – decision that would make millions uninsured
Even while promising to protect popular aspects of the Affordable Care Act behind the scenes President Donald Trump and his administration have been hard at work trying to kill ObamaCare. The Dept. of Justice is supporting a lawsuit brought by Republican governors and state attorneys general that has already received a ruling finding the individual mandate is unconstitutional. The DOJ then asked the court to declare the entire law – all of ObamaCare – unconstitutional.
Now that case is moving to the Supreme Court, but the Trump administration knows if it kills the now-popular health care law that bears his predecessor’s name, they will lose the support of millions whose lives literally depend on it.
So on Friday the U.S. Dept. of Justice under Attorney General Bill Barr asked the Supreme Court to delay deciding if it will hear the case, so any subsequent ruling would be handed down after the November, 2020 election.
Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur breaks the news:
New development in the Obamacare lawsuit: Trump's DOJ asks the Supreme Court NOT to hear the case yet, saying that'd be "premature" as it bounces between lower courts.
If the Court agrees, the issue won't be settled by the justices before the election.https://t.co/1JmLteRK2P
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 10, 2020
Word is just getting out.
Several Democratic lawmakers:
President Trump doesn’t want us to remember that his administration is still trying to eliminate the ACA’s protections for people with preexisting conditions.
We won’t forget. https://t.co/cAyNJubAIB
— James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 10, 2020
Wow trump is trying to get the entire ACA invalidated and is now asking the Sup. Court to delay its decision until *after* the 2020 election.
Don’t be fooled by this ghoulish chicanery. Trump and republicans want to steal your health care but pay no electoral price for it. https://t.co/ZRORZ9l2QG
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) January 10, 2020
54 million Americans have pre-existing health conditions that would have made them uninsurable before the ACA. Patients and their families should not have to deal with even more uncertainty after years of repeal threats. https://t.co/unA8V7eeGZ
— Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) January 10, 2020
