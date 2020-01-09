Trump’s DOJ quietly ends two-year fishing expedition on the Clintons — and admits it found nothing

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the Department of Justice is quietly winding down a two-year probe into the Clintons, and admitting that “nothing of consequence” was found to suggest they had committed any sort of criminal offense.

The probe, conducted by U.S. Attorney John Huber, began as an attempt by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to satisfy Republicans who had been clamoring for President Donald Trump to fulfill one of his campaign slogans and “lock her up.”

Huber focused in particular on the debunked right-wing conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton traded approval of the sale of a Canadian uranium company operating in the United States to the Russian government, in return for contributions from its board to her family’s charitable foundation.

In reality, Clinton did not have unilateral veto power over the sale, and the donor to the Clinton Foundation had sold his stake in Uranium One long before the deal. But Republicans still did everything they could to turn Uranium One into shorthand for the Clintons’ supposed corruption.