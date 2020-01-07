Trump’s ‘epic foreign policy blunder’ should make us ‘fear for our service members’: Dem lawmaker

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Tuesday whacked President Donald Trump for his decision to assassinate Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, which she said was putting American lives in jeopardy.

During an interview with Brianna Keilar, Speier was apoplectic that the president acted so recklessly to kill a foreign official without considering the consequences for American personnel abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that this will go down in history as an epic foreign policy blunder by the president of the United States,” said Speier, who chairs the Subcommittee on Military Personnel for the House Armed Services Committee. “I fear for all of our service members.”

She then called on military leaders to step up and do more to restrain the president, who earlier this week doubled down on his threat to commit war crimes by attacking Iran’s cultural sites.

“He is so impulsive,” she said. “You can’t have the president of the United States be impulsive. I think the adults in the Pentagon are going to have to step up, because what we’re seeing is, one action after another, not recognizing the gross repercussions that are going to occur.”

Watch the video below.