Trump’s intel chief illegally missed deadline to turn in report on Khashoggi killing
Acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire was required to turn over a report on the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi to four congressional committees, but that report never came, according to a report from BuzzFeed News.
Maguire’s failure to turn over the report was a direct violation of a law passed last month “that included a provision ordering the Director of National Intelligence to send Congress an unclassified report identifying those responsible for Khashoggi’s death at a Saudi Arabian consulate in 2018,” according to BuzzFeed News.
“Though the CIA has reportedly concluded that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s killing at the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Saudi officials have denied his involvement — something President Donald Trump seemed willing to believe,” writes BuzzFeed’s Emma Loop. “The unclassified report, if Congress receives and releases it, could provide the administration’s first public acknowledgement of the crown prince’s role, or that of other Saudi officials, in Khashoggi’s brutal death.”
As of yet, there is no explanation as to why the delivery of the report was delayed.
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace nails Trump’s defenders: ‘Not only has no one said he wouldn’t do this — no one has said he didn’t do this’
As the impeachment trial took an afternoon break, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace made the point that neither the White House legal team nor the president's Republican allies are defending what he did.
Typically, when someone is the defendant in a trial they work to defend themselves. That is different, in President Donald Trump's impeachment.
"It is amazing. This is where this is. Not only has no one said he wouldn't do this, no one said he didn't do this," noted Wallace.
Maya Wiley, a legal analyst and professor at The New School for Social Research, explained that the president's White House team of lawyers seems to have decided on that spin as their argument.
WATCH: House Dem trolls Trump at impeachment by citing a Fox News poll showing him getting crushed by Biden
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) on Thursday used a Fox News poll to establish President Donald Trump's motive for wanting to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during the Senate impeachment trial.
In arguing that Trump's sole motivation for requesting that the Ukrainian government investigate Biden was to help with his own reelection campaign, she showed polls from the president's favorite cable news network that showed him getting absolutely crushed by the former vice president.
"The chart on the screen shows a Fox News poll emphasizing... that from March through December, Vice President Biden had consistently led President Trump in national polls by significant margins," she said. "Beginning around March, Vice President Biden is beating the president in polls, even on Fox News. In April, Biden officially announces his candidacy, and... that is when the president gets worried."
Conservatives are finally waking up to the fact that Republican tax plans hurt them: columnist
Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen thinks that conservatives are finally waking up to the idea that the Republican's tax policies don't benefit the bottom line for their families.
It has been 16 years since Thomas Frank published his book What's the Matter with Kansas, which makes the case that Republicans consistently vote against their own economic interest because they're distracted by issues like LGBT equality and abortion. Since then, Republicans have continued to push tax plans that support the "trickle-down economics" theory that giving huge tax benefits to the top percent of wage earners and to corporations.