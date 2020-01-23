Trump’s intel chief illegally missed deadline to turn in report on Khashoggi killing

Acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire was required to turn over a report on the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi to four congressional committees, but that report never came, according to a report from BuzzFeed News.

Maguire’s failure to turn over the report was a direct violation of a law passed last month “that included a provision ordering the Director of National Intelligence to send Congress an unclassified report identifying those responsible for Khashoggi’s death at a Saudi Arabian consulate in 2018,” according to BuzzFeed News.

“Though the CIA has reportedly concluded that Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s killing at the consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Saudi officials have denied his involvement — something President Donald Trump seemed willing to believe,” writes BuzzFeed’s Emma Loop. “The unclassified report, if Congress receives and releases it, could provide the administration’s first public acknowledgement of the crown prince’s role, or that of other Saudi officials, in Khashoggi’s brutal death.”

As of yet, there is no explanation as to why the delivery of the report was delayed.

