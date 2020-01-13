Trump’s justification for Suleimani killing unravels after his defense secretary appears on TV
Since the targeted killing of the Iranian general Qassim Suleimani by the US, the Trump administration has been on the defense. According to Aaron Blake writing for The Washington Post, one of the administration’s justifications for carrying out the attack just fell apart.
President Trump has claimed that Soleimani was plotting to “blow up” the U.S. embassy in Baghdad as well as “four” other embassies, but according to Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper speaking to CBS News, the claim of four embassies being targeted wasn’t based on an intelligence analysis; it was just something Trump “believed” to be true.
Esper confirmed that there was intelligence to support the claim that Soleimani was targeting the embassy in Baghdad and that intelligence was “shared with the Gang of Eight, not the broader membership of the Congress” — a claim that was somewhat contradicted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told NBC News that the information was indeed shared with Congress. According to Blake, therein lies the contradiction.
“…Esper now says he hasn’t seen intelligence on the threat to multiple embassies, whereas Pompeo said the ‘specific information’ about imminent threats included threats to those embassies,” Blake writes, adding that “even if we’re to accept that Pompeo was speaking loosely and the intelligence was really just about the one U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Esper said that information wasn’t shared with ‘the broader membership of the Congress,’ but only with the Gang of Eight. Pompeo, in contrast, said ‘we did’ when asked if the information about attacks on embassies was shared in that wider briefing. He later deflected when asked to re-confirm, but he did confirm.”
Read Blake full analysis over at The Washington Post.
‘Joker’ leads Oscar nods with 11 as women miss out
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best director, as women and ethnic minorities were largely shut out once again.
The pre-dawn Academy Award announcement capped months of ceaseless campaigning by A-listers and studios, revealing which stars and movies have a shot at Hollywood's ultimate prize next month.
Todd Phillips's "Joker," a bleak, arthouse take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, was just ahead of three films.
Quentin Tarantino's 1960s Tinseltown homage "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Sam Mendes's World War I odyssey "1917" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" each earned 10 nominations, including best picture as well as best director.
Devin Nunes fumes after FISA court picks Obama administration lawyer to oversee reforms
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he's outraged that Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court has chosen former Obama administration attorney David Kris to oversee reforms to the FISA warrant process.
During an appearance on President Donald Trump's favorite morning news show, Nunes slammed the appointment of Kris, who in the past had written articles that were highly critical of Nunes and his attempts to claim Trump had been framed by the FBI.
"One of the worst people that you could find in the Swamp!" Nunes fumed.
‘Dude, you’re lying’: Trump pounded for deranged morning rant against ‘Mini Mike Bloomberg’
On Monday, President Donald Trump tweeted a furious attack on "Mini Mike Bloomberg" for running a volley of ads criticizing the president on health care. Trump proclaimed that he was the one who "saved" protections for pre-existing conditions — even as his Justice Department backs a GOP state lawsuit to eliminate those protections entirely — and promised that the GOP health care fix would come if that suit is successful and Republicans win back the House.
Mini Mike Bloomberg is spending a lot of money on False Advertising. I was the person who saved Pre-Existing Conditions in your Healthcare, you have it now, while at the same time winning the fight to rid you of the expensive, unfair and very unpopular Individual Mandate.....