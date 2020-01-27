Trump’s legal team is subject to ‘criminal perjury charges’ in light of John Bolton’s revelations: whistleblower’s attorney

After revelations from the unpublished manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming book undermined President Trump’s impeachment defense, lawyers are wondering what Trump’s defense team knew about Bolton’s allegations and if they made false statements to the Senate.

In a tweet this Sunday, a lawyer representing the whistleblower who filed the initial complaint over Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian President suggested that some inside the White House likely knew of Bolton’s allegations.

“At least some members of Trump’s legal team also likely knew of Bolton’s knowledge which, if so, potentially subjects them to criminal perjury charges or legal disciplinary actions for their statements before the Senate,” national security attorney Mark Zaid wrote.

President Trump vehemently denied the accusations on Monday, writing in a tweet that he “NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens.”