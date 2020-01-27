Trump’s legal team is subject to ‘criminal perjury charges’ in light of John Bolton’s revelations: whistleblower’s attorney
After revelations from the unpublished manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming book undermined President Trump’s impeachment defense, lawyers are wondering what Trump’s defense team knew about Bolton’s allegations and if they made false statements to the Senate.
In a tweet this Sunday, a lawyer representing the whistleblower who filed the initial complaint over Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian President suggested that some inside the White House likely knew of Bolton’s allegations.
“At least some members of Trump’s legal team also likely knew of Bolton’s knowledge which, if so, potentially subjects them to criminal perjury charges or legal disciplinary actions for their statements before the Senate,” national security attorney Mark Zaid wrote.
President Trump vehemently denied the accusations on Monday, writing in a tweet that he “NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens.”
In an analysis published in the Washington Post this Monday, senior political reporter Aaron Blake writes that revelations from former national security adviser John Bolton about President Trump's alleged quid pro quo with the president of Ukraine underscores the "potential peril" Republicans face if they block him from testifying.
"In other words: Bolton is naming names — lots of names — and directly contradicting what top administration officials are saying," Blake writes.
Conservatives resort to the ‘get over it’ defense after Bolton makes it impossible to conceal Trump’s guilt
Back in October, in midst of the exposure of a plot by Donald Trump to cheat in the 2020 election by extorting the Ukrainian president to interfere on his behalf, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tried a novel strategy to defend his big orange boss: Telling the public to "get over it."
After admitting to reporters during a press conference that Trump had, in fact, held up military aid in order to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to offer public support for Trump's cockamamie conspiracy theories about Democrats, Mulvaney sneeringly said, "I have news for everybody: Get over it."
Republicans scramble with excuses for why they lost Romney to pro-witnesses vote
Republicans are scrambling after former national security adviser John Bolton's book provided evidence supporting the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump. Not only has Bolton made clear that President Donald Trump was caught trying to bribe Ukraine, but he has also turned Republicans toward wanting witnesses.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), in particular, has drawn the ire of his own party for revealing more Republican senators now want to hear from Bolton under oath.