Trump’s obsessive anger towards CNN may have just caused him to make a major confession: columnist

Published

16 mins ago

on

In a report for New York Magazine this Thursday, Jonathan Chait details “two major attempts” by President Trump to use his power to curtail the media. First, ordering the Justice Department to block an AT&T merger in order to punish CNN. Second, his intervention to deny Amazon a $10 billion Pentagon contract to punish The Washington Post.

Chait then cited a tweet from this Wednesday where Trump attempts to connect what he claims is CNN’s lack of credibility to its bad ratings, “and thereby to AT&T’s management.”

“CNN is a subject of Trump’s obsessive anger,” Chait writes. “During the campaign, he publicly opposed its merger, a position that pointedly contrasted with his general indifference to antitrust issues and corporate consolidation. In the summer of 2017, a New York Times report on Trump’s hatred for CNN included a pointed threat: ‘White House advisers have discussed a potential point of leverage over their adversary, a senior administration official said: a pending merger between CNN’s parent company, Time Warner, and AT&T.'”

According to Chait, this all fits a pattern that suggests “Trump used antitrust enforcement against CNN’s corporate owners as retribution for its coverage. And Trump’s tweets suggest, even as the courts stymied him, that he is determined to keep up economic pressure on CNN. Three years into his presidency, he is not giving up on his Orbán-like ambition to discipline and control independent media.”

Read Chait’s full report over at New York Magazine.

Breaking Banner

Trump’s trade war destroyed manufacturing jobs and hiked costs: Federal Reserve study

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's tariffs are hurting some of the companies he promised to protect.

The president levied tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of imports from Asia, Latin America and Europe, and China retaliated with tariffs of its own -- which all helped kill jobs and increase manufacturing costs, reported Business Insider.

The Federal Reserve released a study late last month that shows the costs of Trump's trade war outweighed the benefits and plunged the already weakened manufacturing sector into one of its worst years for job cuts in the past decade.

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins hammered in brutal column for pretending like she’s concerned about McConnell’s sham trial

Published

60 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is trying to have it both ways, saying she is frustrated with Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) leadership on the impeachment trial. Yet, Collins has done nothing to indicate she will vote with Democrats in demanding a legitimate trial with witnesses.

In an op-ed for the African-American news and opinion site "The Root," Stephen Crockett Jr. makes the case that every once in awhile Collins acts like a politician willing to hear all sides. "It's a masterful piece of work," he said, before calling out the Maine Senator for being a fraud.

Breaking Banner

GOP senator makes Trump sound like a toddler whom someone must ‘keep watch’ over in bizarre tweet

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Sen. Chuck Grassley on Thursday sent out a strange tweet in which he described President Donald Trump using the same words often used to describe a toddler.

In the tweet, Grassley pleaded to have someone in the White House make Trump read a column by the Wall Street Journal's Daniel Henninger, presumable to influence the president's trade policy.

"Whoever keeps watch on [President Trump] at [the White House] have the economist there especially Navarro read WSJ oped by Henninger," Grassley wrote. "This is what I’ve been preaching to the President for two years. President would benefit from reading it."

