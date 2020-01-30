Quantcast
Trump’s tax cuts have been a miserable failure even by his own standards: Washington Post business columnist

Published

19 mins ago

on

The latest report on economic growth in America showed that the U.S. economy grew at just 2.1 percent in Q4 2019, and at 2.3 percent overall last year.

This less-than-stellar economic growth came two years after the passage of a massive tax cut that President Donald Trump touted as a surefire way to push economic growth up past 3 percent.

Washington Post business columnist Catherine Rampell writes that the latest mediocre GDP numbers reveal what a miserable failure the Trump tax cut has been, even by the president’s own standards.

“Congrats, we spent $2 trillion on a tax cut for the rich to get us back to almost exactly the average pace of growth from Obama’s second term,” she writes on Twitter.

Digging further into the details, Rampell finds that the tax cut has also completely failed in its purported primary objective of sparking a boom in business investment.

“The mechanism by which the tax cut was supposed to supercharge GDP growth was by boosting business investment,” she argues. “Business investment has instead fallen for the past three consecutive quarters. Is that decline because of the tax cut? Unlikely. But whatever very modest boost the tax cut offered was clearly not enough to offset Trump’s trade wars. CBO forecast this week that tariffs could reduce GDP by 0.5% in 2020.”

‘Pathological’: Trump administration slammed for saying Coronavirus outbreak will bring jobs back to US

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose job reportedly was on the chopping block last year but somehow managed to keep it, just announced his belief that the deadly and fast-spreading coronavirus will bring jobs back to the U.S.

The coronavirus has killed 170 people and there are 7711 verified cases. Death updates are coming sometimes several times a day and in the double digits.

But Secretary Ross found a way to put a positive spin on it.

"Every American's heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus," Wilbur told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo, "So I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease."

‘Let Cocaine Mitch do his thing’: Trump relying on McConnell to make sure Bolton never testifies

Published

60 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump and White House officials are sitting back and taking a "hands-off" approach to make sure former national security adviser John Bolton never testifies on the Senate floor, relying on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to squash any Republican rebellion.

