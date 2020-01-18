Trump’s top Russia expert was placed on administrative leave — and escorted from the White House: report

There has been more upheaval at the National Security Council according to new reports.

“Andrew Peek, the senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, has been placed on administrative leave pending a security-related investigation,” Axios reported Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

“Peek had been expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland next week, where President Trump is expected to meet with a number of world leaders as the impeachment trial takes place back in the Senate,” Axios added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs offered additional reporting.

NEW: The top Russia expert on Trump’s National Security Council, Andrew Peek, has left his post, just a couple months in, sources tell me, @nwadhams and @justinsink. That’s the Fiona Hill, Tim Morrison, Russia/Ukraine job. Peek was escorted from WH on Friday. Story out soon. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 19, 2020

New from @margarettalev: "Andrew Peek, the senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, has been placed on administrative leave pending a security-related investigation, people familiar with the situation tell Axios." https://t.co/nYnwaREf8U — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 18, 2020