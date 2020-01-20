Two conservatives explain the fear that will motivate ‘spineless’ GOP senators during Trump impeachment trial

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial gets underway, many Republicans are defending the president vigorously. Conservative attorney George Conway, however, has been applauding Trump’s impeachment. And in an op-ed he co-wrote with political consultant Reed Galen for NBC News’ website, Conway describes Trump’s impeachment trial as an event that is “dominated” by “fear.”

“Fear was what Trump used to spin up the Republican base, using stereotypes, lies and hyperbole to dismantle decades of American political discourse,” Conway and Galen assert in their op-ed. “Fear of facing off against former Vice President Joe Biden was what led Trump to demand, as a price for vital military and security aid, that Ukraine help him smear Biden.”

Conway and Galen go on to say, “Fear drives Republican members of the Senate today. Fear is what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is acting upon as he attempts to limit the length and scope of Trump’s trial. Fear of Trump drives the actions of the spineless GOP caucus, as does fear of the truth and fear of a partisan base to which none dare speak the truth.”

The Trump critics explain how fear is affecting Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and other GOP senators.

“Fear of Trump himself and his minions will keep members like Collins, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Martha McSally of Arizona and Joni Ernst of Iowa — all of whom face tough re-election contests in the fall — from doing anything more than playing their part as mute jurors during the trial,” Conway and Galen explain.

Conway and Galen conclude their op-ed on a scathing note, stressing that GOP senators who show cowardice during Trump’s impeachment trial deserve to be judged harshly by history.

“When we look back, many Republican senators will wish they’d been driven not by fear of a bully, but by the courage of their convictions and pride in carrying out their solemn duties,” Conway and Galen assert. “Many of them will have a long retirement to think about it. Because, hopefully, for many, these fears will bring about the very fate that so frightens them — and they’ll deserve it.”