Two-thirds of people around the world say Trump can’t be trusted to make right choice on foreign policy
Low confidence in Trump was expressed even before the president escalated tensions with Iran with the assassination of Qasem Suleimani.
Even before President Donald Trump stunned the international community by ordering the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Sufleimani last week, people around the world had little confidence in Trump’s handling of global affairs.
In a Pew survey taken of nearly 37,000 people in 33 countries between May and October 2019 and released Wednesday, 64% of respondents said they did not have confidence that Trump would do “the right thing” when making decisions about relations with other countries.
The Pew Research Center asked respondents whether they favored a number of Trump’s most significant decisions up to last year, including his withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate agreement, his proposal to build a wall along the southern U.S. border as well as other aggressive anti-immigration policies aimed at deterring immigration, and his decision to increase tariffs on imported goods.
Respondents in Mexico had the least favorable view of Trump. The president was viewed negatively by 89% of people in the country that the president claimed in 2015 was sending its “most unwanted people” including “criminals, drug dealers, rapists” to immigrate to the United States.
The president also had low favorability ratings in European countries including the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Germany, and France, with about three-quarters of people in those countries saying they weren’t confident in Trump’s foreign policy decisions.
In the last year of his first term, Trump’s results were similar to those of George W. Bush at the end of his second term as president, five years into the Iraq War and around the time that the speculation on Wall Street sent the global economy into a meltdown.
At the end of President Barack Obama’s second term, 79% of international respondents viewed the 44th president favorably.
It is “worth reiterating the damage Trump is doing to our alliances at a moment when we could use steadfast allies,” political scientist Brian Klaas tweeted, along with a chart showing the difference between global opinions regarding Obama during his presidency versus those of Trump.
Worth reiterating the damage Trump is doing to our alliances at a moment when we could use steadfast allies.
Confidence in US leadership, change from Obama to Trump:
↓76% Germany
↓75% France
↓58% Canada
↓52% Australia
↓51% UK
↓48% Japan
↑8% Russia
(Pew 2018).
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 8, 2020
Richard Wike, director of global attitudes research at Pew, wrote that negative attitudes about U.S. leadership plummeted during Bush’s tenure due to the perception of the U.S. as an “unchecked superpower,” while people today see Trump as isolating the U.S. from the global community by breaching and withdrawing from international agreements.
Pew surveys in 2019 found overwhelming opposition to Trump’s policies on trade, climate, immigration, and Iran—all instances in which the U.S. seems to be erecting barriers and pulling away from global commitments. @RichardWike breaks down the results:https://t.co/MZiGAA4we3
— Foreign Affairs (@ForeignAffairs) January 8, 2020
“In the Trump era, by contrast, critics are less concerned about the exercise of unrivaled U.S. power than they are about a U.S. retreat—from both global leadership and liberal democracy,” wrote Wike.
Breaking Banner
Trump ripped for crisis photo showing ‘a bunch of old white guys’: ‘It’s called The Situation Comedy Room’
The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America's assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.
The photo shows Trump -- arms crossed tightly -- with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and -- as many internet users noted -- "a bunch old white guys."
Weinstein lawyers ask judge to recuse himself over ‘biased’ rebuke
Harvey Weinstein's lawyers accused the judge presiding over the disgraced movie producer's sex crimes trial of bias Wednesday and asked him to recuse himself from the high-profile case.
The astonishing request came a day after Justice James Burke threatened Weinstein, 67, with prison for apparently using his mobile phone in court.
Defense attorney Arthur Aidala said in a letter filed to the New York state court that Burke's sharp rebuke had been "inflammatory, biased and prejudicial."
"These comments reflect the court's animus towards the defendant and have created a situation in which the court's 'impartiality might reasonably be questioned,'" Aidala wrote.
Breaking Banner
Americans are paying an extra $3,000 because the rich won’t pay their taxes: report
A new report by the Taxpayer Advocate Service found that Americans are paying an extra $3,000 in taxes because of people who aren’t paying all they owe.
Bloomberg News reported on the findings showing that the surtax is largely due to the reduced funding for the IRS. As Congress cuts operational funds to the IRS, fewer agents are on hand to audit those who refuse to pay their taxes or come up with loopholes that seem suspicious.