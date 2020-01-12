Two WWII-era bombs made safe in Germany after evacuation
Two World War II-era bombs were made safe in the western German city of Dortmund after around 14,000 people were evacuated, the city said Sunday.
Officials there warning on Saturday that unexploded bombs dropped by Allied forces during the war might be buried in four sites in a heavily populated part of the city centre.
Workers had detected anomalies during construction work, they announced on the city’s official Twitter.
Two unexploded bombs weighing 250 kilogrammes (550 pounds) each, one British and the other American, were found and made safe. Searches for another two suspected bombs turned up nothing.
The precautions included the evacuation of two hospitals and the interruption of rail traffic.
The discovery of World War II bombs is not uncommon in Germany.
Last September a 250-kilo bomb was made safe in Hanover, with 15,000 people evacuated.
And in Frankfurt, in 2017, some 65,000 people were evacuated when a 1.4 tonne bomb was found, the largest such operation since the end of the war in Europe in 1945.
Firefighters say Australia’s largest ‘megablaze’ is finally under control — now it’s onto the next fires
Exhausted firefighters said they had finally brought Australia's largest "megablaze" under control Monday, as wet weather promised to deliver much-needed respite for countryside ravaged by bushfires.
New South Wales firefighters said they finally had the upper hand in the fight against the vast Gospers Mountain fire on Sydney's northwestern outskirts, which has been burning out of control for almost three months.
Visiting the area on Monday, New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there was a "small area of burning still to complete" but the "containment prognosis looks promising."
False alarm sets off nuclear attack scare in Canada
An alert signaling an incident at a major nuclear power plant near Toronto in Canada was sent in error to millions of residents Sunday, causing a scare and prompting calls for an investigation.
The emergency alert went out shortly before 7:30 am (1230 GMT). Though intended for residents living within a 10-kilometer (six-mile) radius of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, it went to all residents in Ontario province.
About an hour later, the Ontario Power Generation company that manages the nuclear plant announced on Twitter that the alert was issued by mistake.
"There is NO active nuclear situation taking place at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station," it said.
If Republicans want to adopt Clinton impeachment rules — here’s what they should do next: Ex-Clinton aide
Republicans were surprisingly on message this week when asked about how the Senate should proceed with the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. They all supported the "Clinton" rules for impeachment. The problem, however, is they're neglecting a lot of steps if they want to go that route.
In a CNN interview, former President Bill Clinton's press secretary Joe Lockhart explained that what Republicans are leaving out is that the case in the 1990s had an independent counsel, a grand jury, every document requested of the White House was released, every witness called was allowed and so much more.