Ukraine PM offers resignation after leaked recording
Ukraine’s prime minister offered his resignation on Friday after audio was leaked of him reportedly criticizing President Volodomyr Zelensky’s understanding of the economy.
“To remove any doubts about our respect for and trust in the president, I have written a resignation letter and handed it over to the president,” Oleksiy Goncharuk wrote on his official Facebook page.
He said the audio “artificially created an impression that my team and I do not respect the president”.
“This is not true,” he said. “I came to this post to carry out the president’s program.”
Zelensky’s office said it had received the letter of resignation and would consider it.
The alleged recordings, which emerged this week, came from an informal December meeting between ministers and senior officials from the National Bank.
According to local media reports, the participants discussed how to explain recent economic developments to Zelensky, a 41-year-old comedian and political neophyte who won a surprise election victory last year.
Goncharuk, 35, is reportedly heard saying that explanations need to be simple because Zelensky has a “primitive understanding” of the economy.
He also called himself an economic “ignoramus”.
After the recordings emerged on Wednesday, media reported that Goncharuk resigned but his office denied this.
– Stagnant politics –
Goncharuk became Ukraine’s youngest-ever prime minister after Zelensky nominated him for the post in August amid a stalling economy and war with separatists in the east.
Goncharuk’s candidacy was quickly approved by MPs as Zelensky’s “Servant of the People” party holds a majority in parliament.
His appointment was in line with Zelensky’s vow to bring in fresh faces and shake up Ukraine’s stagnant politics.
He replaced Volodymyr Groysman, 41, who offered his resignation after Zelensky was inaugurated in May.
A young lawyer with virtually no experience in government, Goncharuk was little known to the public.
Goncharuk, who studied law and public administration before co-founding a law firm at the age of 24, is considered a supporter of liberal economic reforms.
Before becoming deputy head of the president’s office when Zelensky came to power, he managed for several years an EU-funded NGO that works to improve the business environment in Ukraine.
Timothy Ash, a senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said this week that while Zelensky was not a trained economist, he has hired “a decent economic team.”.
Ukraine’s economy has been hit hard by the conflict in the east and is reliant on foreign aid.
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announces 2022 presidential bid
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen isn’t wasting time. She announced her intention to stand in France’s 2022 presidential elections.
“My decision is made,” Le Pen said Thursday as she presented her New Year’s wishes.
Le Pen said she is proposing a “grand alternative to put the country back on its feet” and create “national unity.”
Le Pen reached the runoff in the 2017 election but lost badly to Emmanuel Macron, who is now in the midst of one of the most difficult periods of his presidency. In addition to the grassroots yellow vest movement that’s seeking social and economic justice, Macron is facing a strike over reforms to the country’s pension system that has run for 43 days.
Dutch art sleuth finds rare stolen copy of ‘Prince of Persian poets’
A stolen 15th-century book by the famed Persian poet Hafez has been recovered by a Dutch art detective after an international "race against time" that drew the alleged interest of Iran's secret service.
The gold-leafed volume worth around one million euros ($1.1 million) was found to be missing from the collection of an Iranian antiques dealer after his death in Germany in 2007.
It sparked a decade-long search for one of the oldest surviving copies of the "Divan of Hafez" -- the collected works of the poet who remains extremely popular in Iran and has inspired artists worldwide.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Trump doesn’t realize how much trouble he’s in — and GOP unsure how to defend him
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump is fooling himself on impeachment.
Trump insists he did nothing wrong in his actions toward Ukraine and complains that he's the victim of an impeachment "hoax," but the "Morning Joe" host said that most Americans disagree.
"He's talking to himself when he talks about a perfect phone call, yeah," Scarborough said. "He says it's a hoax, because what he's facing now isn't even what he was facing with (Robert) Mueller. There's more of a split when it came to what the American public believed, but he said it's a hoax and nobody can believe this is happening, and etc., etc., etc., and yet over 70 percent of Americans want a full and fair trial."