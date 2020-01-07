Ukrainian Boeing 737 passenger plane crashes in Iran
A Ukrainian airliner with at least 170 people on board crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.
Rescue teams have been sent to an area near the airport where the Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed, Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told state television.
“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers.” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told the television.
Jafarzadeh put the number of passengers at 170.
IRNA said according to preliminary information “the plane was bound for Kiev … and had 180 passengers and crew.”
‘Hannity canceled on me’: Fox News did not want Geraldo Rivera urging Trump to avoid war
The internal battle at Fox News over whether it is wise for President Donald Trump to start war with Iran escalated again on Tuesday after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases.
Last week, Fox News personalities clashed after Geraldo Rivera criticized Brian Kilmeade for cheering on the war.
“I will cheer it on,” Kilmeade replied. “I am elated.”
Rivera was scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity's program, but "Geraldo got the axe," The Daily Beast reported.
Iran ‘deliberately missed’: MSNBC issues initial battle damage assessment
The Iranian government deliberately missed with the targeting of the ballistic missiles they launched at military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, MSNBC reported late Tuesday evening.
NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell was interviewed by MSNBC's Brian Williams on "The Last Word."
"There is a great phrase in Washington that comes from the highway business, and that's the off-ramp," Williams noted. "Does the battle damage assessment going on in the light of day right now -- if indeed we stay at zero casualties -- does that afford the president of the United States an off-ramp?"
