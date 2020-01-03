US embassy in Beirut maybe be targeted by Iran — ‘American troops are on alert’: report

United States officials are worried that the embassy in Lebanon could be targeted for retaliation by Iran following the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

“American troops are on alert to deploy to protect US Embassy in Beirut following strike on Iranian general,” the Associated Press reported Friday.

In 1983, a suicide bomber detonated a van packed with explosives at the embassy, killing 63 people — including 17 Americans.

A federal judge ruled the bombing was carried out by Hezbollah.