US military notifies Iraq it is preparing to ‘move out’ – over Trump objections: Report

The U.S. Army has just sent an “official letter” to Iraq, notifying that nation it is preparing to “move out,” according to AFP. That statement contradicts its Commander-in-Chief’s statement that the U.S. will not leave Iraq until the country pays for the military base U.S. Armed Forces built there.

“We have a very extraordinarily expensive air base that’s there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time,” Trump said Sunday night while returning from a three-week long vacation at Mar-a-Lago. “We’re not leaving unless they pay us back for it.”

Al Jazeera and France 24 are also reporting the same news in breaking news alerts on their website.

AFP’s Deputy Bureau Chief for Iraq adds:

The head of the #US military's TFI, Brigadier General William Seely, sent a letter to the head of Iraq's JOC, a copy of which was seen by #AFP.

The letter said troops would "be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement." — Ali Choukeir (@alichoukeir) January 6, 2020