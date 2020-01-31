US Senate officially votes to ban witnesses from Trump’s impeachment trial
The United States Senate officially voted on Friday to ban witnesses during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) broke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and voted to allow witnesses.
Every Senate Democrat voted for witnesses, making support for testimony bipartisan. Both independents in the body joined with Democrats.
The final vote was 49 in favor of witnesses, with 50 opposed.
