Quantcast
Connect with us

US Senate officially votes to ban witnesses from Trump’s impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

The United States Senate officially voted on Friday to ban witnesses during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) broke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and voted to allow witnesses.

Every Senate Democrat voted for witnesses, making support for testimony bipartisan. Both independents in the body joined with Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final vote was 49 in favor of witnesses, with 50 opposed.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are the 6 Republicans Lev Parnas says are part of the Ukraine conspiracy — and he has the evidence

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sent a letter through his attorney to Mitch McConnell, saying that he is not only is he prepared to testify but he has pertinent evidence that could specifically confirm the guilt of six major Republicans.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were both implicated for being well aware of what Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine and any moves that could achieve their end goal.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A shockingly sad day’: Ambassador McFaul worries Senate Republicans are harming America worldwide

Published

39 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul admitted being "depressed" about America's future as Senate Republicans appeared poised to block any witnesses from testifying and being cross-examined in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

McFaul, who was a top National Security Council official in Obama's White House prior to being confirmed as ambassador by the United States Senate, posted his comments on the president's favorite social media platform.

"A shockingly sad day for the American rule of law," McFaul wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani goes nuts on ‘BACKSTABBER’ and ‘LIAR’ John Bolton in latest crazed tweet

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Friday delivered an angry tweet attacking former Trump national security adviser John Bolton after an explosive new report claimed that the president had ordered Bolton to push the Ukrainian government to help Giuliani dig up dirt on his political opponents.

In his tweet, a bitter Giuliani bemoaned the fact that he and Bolton used to be friends before Bolton supposedly betrayed him.

"I considered John Bolton a friend," the former New York mayor wrote. "During my investigation, uncovering massive Democrat corruption in Ukraine, he never “complained” to me. Now he says he did to Pompeo. If he did, he’s a BACKSTABBER. If he didn’t he’s a LIAR."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image