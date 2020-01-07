US warns citizens in China over mystery pneumonia outbreak
Americans travelling in China should avoid animals and contact with sick people as the country grapples with a mystery pneumonia outbreak, the US embassy in China said Tuesday.
The viral illness was first reported last week in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million, and has since grown to at least 59 cases.
Chinese health officials have ruled out a resurgence of the highly contagious SARS virus, which killed hundreds more than a decade ago, after fears spread online that it had made a comeback.
“Be aware and practice usual precautions,” said the health alert issued by the US embassy, which urged citizens to seek medical care “right away” if they felt sick after travelling to Wuhan.
The outbreak of pneumonia comes just a few weeks before China’s busiest travel season of the year, when millions of people take buses, trains and planes for Lunar New Year.
The upcoming holiday has prompted concerns in Taiwan, where vice premier Chen Chi-mai has urged the island’s health and welfare ministry to strengthen quarantine controls at airports and “plan properly”.
On Monday, Taiwan’s centre for disease control also advised residents planning to travel to or near Wuhan to wear masks and avoid contact with wild animals.
In Hong Kong, authorities say 21 people have been hospitalised after returning from Wuhan in recent days and displaying flu-like illnesses but none were confirmed to have contracted the mystery new strain.
Nonetheless officials have raised the alert level to “serious” and rolled out extra monitoring measures.
So far, none of the 59 patients infected with pneumonia have died though seven are seriously ill, according to Wuhan’s health commission.
All are being treated in quarantine and no obvious evidence of human-to-human transmission has been found so far, it said Sunday.
The infection broke out between December 12 and 19, with some of the patients employed at a seafood market in the city that has since been closed for disinfection.
Avian flu and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) have also been ruled out alongside SARS, it added.
“The reported link to a wholesale fish and live animal market could indicate an exposure link to animals,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday.
“Pneumonia is common in the winter season,” it added, and said the concentration of cases should be handled “prudently”.
© 2020 AFP
Trump says Mark Zuckerberg told him he is ‘number one’ on Facebook
President Donald Trump boasted Monday that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told him at dinner he is "number one" on the global social media platform.
"I had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg the other day and he said 'I'd like to congratulate you... you are number one on Facebook,'" Trump said.
The president, speaking in a live interview with right-wing radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, did not specify when the dinner happened.
A spokesman for Facebook said the last such dinner took place in October.
The president noted the importance of social media to his messaging, which depends on bypassing much of the professional news media, which he accuses of bias against him.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s real estate empire has been a security risk since Day 1 — now it’s a major target for Iran
The killing of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani has placed a bullseye on President Donald Trump's properties around the world -- especially his signature midtown Manhattan tower.
The president recently changed his address from Trump Tower to Mar-A-Lago, but the Fifth Avenue residential building remains the center of his family's real estate empire -- and a major target should Iran carry through its threat to retaliate for the assassination, reported The Daily Beast.
More than one billion animals killed in Australia wildfires called a ‘very conservative’ estimate
As Australia's catastrophic wildfires rage on with no end in sight, University of Sydney ecologist Chris Dickman said the number of animals killed in the blazes has topped one billion—a horrifying figure that the scientist described as a "very conservative" estimate.
Dickman told HuffPost late Monday that the original estimate of nearly 500 million animals killed was based solely on figures from the state of New South Wales (NSW) and excluded groups of animals that have been devastated by the wildfires, which have scorched 18 million acres of land, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed at least 25 people.