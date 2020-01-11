US World Cup star Megan Rapinoe slams IOC ‘no protest’ policy
United States World Cup icon Megan Rapinoe Friday vowed that athletes “will not be silenced” after the International Olympic Committee warned against political protests at the Tokyo Games.
“So much being done about the protests,” Rapinoe said in an Instagram post. “So little being done about what we are protesting about.
“We will not be silenced.”
Rapinoe’s comments were accompanied by a graphic showing fists raised through the interlocking rings — under the crossed out words “kneeling, hand gestures, signs.”
The post comes after IOC chief Thomas Bach reiterated that athletes, coaches, trainers and officials are banned from political protests on the field of play, at the Olympic Village, during the opening and closing ceremonies and on the medal podium.
“If this political neutrality is not respected, then the Olympic Games will divide, and not unite, the world,” Bach insisted.
The guidelines issued Thursday by the IOC on specific actions that are banned and will draw sanctions, come after two US athletes were reprimanded by the US Olympic Committee for medal podium protests at the Pan American Games in Lima.
Fencer Race Imboden kneeled and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised a fist in protest. Both received 12 months probation.
Rapinoe has been outspoken on political issues during her career, speaking out about issues including gender equality and racism.
In 2016 she joined former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality in America.
China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak
China on Saturday said a 61-year-old man had become the first person to die from a respiratory illness believed caused by a new virus from the same family as SARS, which claimed hundreds of lives more than a decade ago.
Forty-one people with pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new virus in Wuhan, with one of the victims dying on Thursday, the central Chinese city's health commission said on its website.
Seven others remained in serious condition, two were discharged from treatment, and the rest were stable, it added.
Ukraine demands punishment for Iran plane downing
Ukraine on Saturday demanded that Iran punish those guilty for the downing of a Ukrainian airliner and compensate victims while praising Tehran for cooperating with an "objective" investigation.
Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky was due to discuss the incident with his Iranian counterpart President Hassan Rouhani at 5:00 pm local time (1500 GMT), his press office said.
"We expect Iran... to bring the guilty to the courts," the Ukrainian leader wrote on Facebook, calling also for the "payment of compensation" and the return of remains.