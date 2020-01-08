‘Utterly unconvincing’: Congressman blasts Trump’s claim Iran posed an ‘imminent threat’ after seeing the intelligence report

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) on Wednesday received a briefing on the intelligence reports that prompted President Donald Trump to attack Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Suleimani.

Connolly, who serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, told reporters that the intelligence was “profoundly unconvincing.” He went on to say he remained “utterly unpersuaded.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Connelly: the administration was “profoundly unconvincing” in briefing in Iran. pic.twitter.com/3hcSqYKC1H — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 8, 2020

It’s something that many have speculated might be the case. Saturday, New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi explained the points of evidence that the Trump administration was using to justify the attack. Her sources, including 2 U.S. officials, called the intelligence “razor-thin.”

“In fact, the evidence pointing to that came as three discrete facts: a) A pattern of travel showing Suleimani was in Syria, Lebanon & Iraq to meet with Shia proxies known to have an offensive position to the US. (As one source said that’s just “business as usual” for Suleimani),” she outlined.

Currently, Trump has a series of national intelligence and security positions open: Director of National intelligence, Dep. Dir. of National Intelligence, Secretary of Homeland Security, Dep. Sec. of Homeland Security, Under Sec. of State for Arms Control and International Security, Under Sec. of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Secretary of the Navy, Director of ICE, Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear if the unfilled positions are preventing the president from receiving expert advice.

Watch the video below:

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly, who just emerged from a briefing on Iran from top Trump administrations officials, called it “sophomoric and utterly unconvincing” adding that he remained “utterly unpersuaded” that the strike on Qasem Soleimani was justified. pic.twitter.com/qToEZjAS39 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT