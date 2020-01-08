Quantcast
‘Utterly unconvincing’: Congressman blasts Trump’s claim Iran posed an ‘imminent threat’ after seeing the intelligence report

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) on Wednesday received a briefing on the intelligence reports that prompted President Donald Trump to attack Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Suleimani.

Connolly, who serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, told reporters that the intelligence was “profoundly unconvincing.” He went on to say he remained “utterly unpersuaded.”

It’s something that many have speculated might be the case. Saturday, New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi explained the points of evidence that the Trump administration was using to justify the attack. Her sources, including 2 U.S. officials, called the intelligence “razor-thin.”

“In fact, the evidence pointing to that came as three discrete facts: a) A pattern of travel showing Suleimani was in Syria, Lebanon & Iraq to meet with Shia proxies known to have an offensive position to the US. (As one source said that’s just “business as usual” for Suleimani),” she outlined.

Currently, Trump has a series of national intelligence and security positions open: Director of National intelligence, Dep. Dir. of National Intelligence, Secretary of Homeland Security, Dep. Sec. of Homeland Security, Under Sec. of State for Arms Control and International Security, Under Sec. of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, Secretary of the Navy, Director of ICE, Director of Citizenship and Immigration Services.

It’s unclear if the unfilled positions are preventing the president from receiving expert advice.

Viking runestone linked to fears of climate change: study

One of the world's most famous runestones is now believed to have been erected by Vikings fearing a repeat of a previous cold climate crisis in Scandinavia, a new study said Wednesday.

The Rok stone, raised in the ninth century near the lake Vattern in south central Sweden, bears the longest runic inscription in the world with more than 700 runes covering its five sides.

It is believed to have been erected as a memorial to a dead son, but the exact meaning of the text has remained elusive, as parts are missing and it contains different writing forms.

The stone refers to the heroic acts of "Theodoric," which some scholars believe refers to Theodoric the Great, a sixth century ruler of the Ostrogoths in what is now Italy.

Trump wanted to personally make $2 million per room leasing government building: WSJ reports investors ‘balked’

One of President Donald Trump's schemes to make money in office does not appear to be going as planned, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.

In October, the Trump Organization was harshly criticized after it announced it would be selling its rights to Trump International Hotel D.C.

