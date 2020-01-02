Viral Biden video is a terrifying signal of the coming ‘disinformation tsunami’ in 2020: columnist
As fake news and disinformation continues to chip away at reasonable discourse in American politics, a misleadingly edited video of Joe Biden made the rounds this week, taking comments he made out of context to paint a false picture that he was endorsing white supremacy. According to Greg Sargent in a piece for The Washington Post, the Biden video is going to be nothing compared to the wave of fake news that will come in 2020.
Making this era particularly challenging is the fact that the President of the United States has a direct hand in the spread of disinformation.
“Trump has retweeted accounts from the far-right conspiracy theorist QAnon,” Sargent writes. “What’s more, Trump and his prominent supporters have played an active role in spreading disinformation against Democrats. After a conspiracy theory falsely connected former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to the recent Texas mass murderer, shadowy but prominent Trump allies amplified the claim.”
“All this is a sign of what the Democratic nominee could face,” Sargent continues. “It’s no wonder that some Democrats are worried we might even see ‘deepfake’ media manipulations. Imagine such ultra-sophisticated video distortions of Biden’s rambles, retweeted by Trump, and perhaps even by reporters.”
According to Sargent, Trump doesn’t see fake news as a scourge that needs to combatted; he sees it as an “ally.”
Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.
Commentary
America braces for violence from Trump-loving lunatics as it lurches into a dangerous new decade
A new year, a new decade: Is the clear societal message that we need to arm ourselves against hate crimes because as a society, we can’t stop hate or hating lunatics?
It feels like quite a conclusion that we cannot be assured of safety in schools, movie theaters, churches, restaurants or our own homes. It suggests that it is exactly as a result of our failures as a society to come together—or to celebrate our diversity—that we have reached the point where armed violence is now the new line of no return.
This last year, through the last week, we saw a rising number of reported violent crimes against synagogues and attacks on particularly recognizable Orthodox Jews, continuing white church shootings in Texas, beatings of gays, the burning of black churches and Muslim mosques, and street violence involving markets, houses of worship or community centers, and individuals as identifying as other than white majority American. That doesn’t even account for rising numbers of wrongly aimed police attacks on black citizens.
Mitch McConnell ‘underestimated both Pelosi and the tolerance of the American people for Trump’s criminality’: columnist
In an op-ed for The Daily Beast this Thursday, David R. Lurie tackled the question of why "moderate" Republican lawmakers are hesitant to speak out against "Mitch McConnell’s scheme to undermine the Constitution by preventing witnesses from testifying during Donald Trump’s upcoming removal trial." According to him, it's because they're scared of losing the support of their party's loyal Trump voters.
"...if they vote to acquit [Trump] after figures like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton further implicate the president in a scheme to undermine the next election (and an ally under attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia), they risk losing the support of most other voters. It is a dilemma of Republicans’ own creation, and it’s becoming more excruciating every day," Lurie writes.
Breaking Banner
Convicted felon GOP congressman said he’d resign after the holidays — but he still hasn’t
As of Thursday morning, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has still not resigned from Congress following his guilty plea to felony charges — despite the fact that he said he would step down at the end of 2019, and despite the fact that he had the opportunity to do so during a pro forma session of the House.
Rep. Duncan Hunter did NOT resign during the pro forma session just now. #CA50
— Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) January 2, 2020