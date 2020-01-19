Quantcast
Connect with us

Virginia capitol staff will be forced to confront armed protesters because of official’s ‘bravado’: strategist

Published

10 mins ago

on

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency after white supremacists threatened to come to the state capitol in Richmond, Virginia, with weapons to protest new gun laws. Northam gave a “mandatory” order for every staffer in the executive branch and General Assembly to telework for safety.

The problem, according to Virginia-based political strategist Ben Tribbett, elected officials are still planning to go to the Capitol to attend committee hearings, putting other Capitol staff in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yet the legislative leadership is refusing to cancel committee meetings against the advice they are getting from public safety officials,” said Tribbett on Twitter. “It’s a bravado move that endangers the janitors, food service workers, and other state employees who have to be there when leg (sic) is meeting.”

“I spoke with 7 legislators yesterday and asked if it would be safe to come cover tomorrow,” he wrote. “They all said I should not. So why are they refusing to cancel? Keep in mind the State Police are in the Executive Branch so the Gov’s office has the best and most up to date information. But separation of powers and confusion among legislators (along with some leaders wanting to win a d*ck measuring contest) has made a bad situation worse.”

He said that legislators have made it clear it’s not safe for Army advocates to be at the Capitol, but they’ll pass bills out of committee anyway, while janitors risk their lives to empty their trash.

“It’s incredible arrogance to make advocates choose here,” he said.

Read the full Twitter thread here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Virginia capitol staff will be forced to confront armed protesters because of official’s ‘bravado’: strategist

Published

9 mins ago

on

January 19, 2020

By

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency after white supremacists threatened to come to the state capitol in Richmond, Virginia, with weapons to protest new gun laws. Northam gave a "mandatory" order for every staffer in the executive branch and General Assembly to telework for safety.

The problem, according to Virginia-based political strategist Ben Tribbett, elected officials are still planning to go to the Capitol to attend committee hearings, putting other Capitol staff in danger.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is trying Middle East Peace plan 2.0 after the first one flopped

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is scheduled to submit his second Middle East peace plan after the first one senior son-in-law Jared Kushner came up with didn't go over very well.

"We will get this done," Trump claimed in May 2017.

“We'll start a process which hopefully will lead to peace,” Trump said. “Over the course of my lifetime, I've always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Let's see if we can prove them wrong, okay?”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rage-filled Trump has crippled his presidency because he can’t let go of a grudge no matter how small: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 19, 2020

By

According to a report in Politico, many of Donald Trump's problems are the direct result of his inability to get over the smallest of slights leading him to make poor decisions because he can't see his way to let go of a grudge.

The report notes, "Whether in the privacy of his clubs or out on the campaign trail, the president can’t help but hold onto a grudge. Even as Trump heads into an election year with a record that he claims ranks him among the best presidents of all time, political grievances continue to drive everything from policy decisions to rally speeches to some of the biggest scandals of his presidency — including his impeachment."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image