Virginia capitol under State of Emergency — as white supremacists threaten violence ahead of pro-gun rally

Before a pro-gun rally planned for the state’s Capitol Square this coming Monday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) declared a state of emergency after law enforcement intelligence identified “credible threats” emanating from white supremacist and militia groups, NBC affiliate WCYB5 reports.

“Law enforcement intelligence analysts have identified credible threats of violence surrounding the event, along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend,” a statement from Northam read.

According to the declaration, any sort of weapon will be banned from the Capitol grounds. The ban will be in effect from Friday, January 17 at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, January 21 at 5 p.m.

You can read the full declaration of the state of emergency here.

