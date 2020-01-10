Virginia gun nuts are threatening civil war in the wake of Democrats’ election win: report
After winning control of Virginia’s state government this November, Democrats promised to pass a series of run-of-the-mill gun control laws, including background checks and a ban on military-style assault weapons — policy proposals that sparked the furor of the state’s gun rights activists. Now, some of these activists are warning of violence, even sending death threats to multiple lawmakers, Lois Beckett reports for The Guardian.
“At heated public meetings across the state and in long social media comment threads, some gun rights supporters are openly discussing the possibility of civil war,” Beckett writes. “Many have warned of the need to fight back against ‘tyranny’ or have compared Democratic lawmakers to the British forces during the revolutionary war.”
Extremist gun rights groups also attract militias and white supremacists who hope to use the growing pro-gun protest movement “as a potential flash point that could lead to civil war and social breakdown, according to an analyst at the Anti-Defamation League.”
“Some observers worry these tensions may come to a head on 20 January, when a lobby day against gun control at Virginia’s state capitol is expected to attract thousands of people, including members of anti-government groups from other states,” writes Beckett. “Local residents are concerned the day could turn violent, like the 2017 Unite the Right rally in nearby Charlottesville, Virginia.”
US rejects Iraq request to discuss troop withdrawal
The United States on Friday rejected a request by Iraq's caretaker prime minister to send a delegation to start preparations to pull out its 5,200 troops in the country.
"At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership -- not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.
Iraqi leaders were infuriated by a US drone strike at Baghdad's airport that killed Iran's most prominent general and parliament voted Sunday to rescind an invitation to foreign troops.
Russian internet trolls are using offshore banks to pay Americans to hand over their Facebook pages before election: report
According to a report in the New York Times, Russia has not given up attempting to influence the 2020 election despite increasing scrutiny, but are finding new ways to fill Facebook and other social media platforms with propaganda.
The report notes intelligence officials in both the United States and the United Kingdom have been sounding the alarm that American election interference is still at the top of list of Kremlin operatives -- and that they have adapted their methods as changes in policies have been altered.