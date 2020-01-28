Votes of 10 – 12 Republicans are ‘in play’ as Democrats seek witnesses for impeachment trial

The political winds may have shifted in Washington, DC as the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) seeks to block witnesses during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

There were multiple developments on Tuesday.

A new Quinnipiac Poll was released showing 75% of registered voters want witnesses in the impeachment trial, documenting the political pressure facing Republicans.

75% of voters say allow witnesses in Senate impeachment trial, Poll finds; 53% say #PresidentTrump is not telling truth about Ukraine https://t.co/yDzEUncVAT #Impeachment — Quinnipiac University Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) January 28, 2020

The Wall Street Journal then reported that McConnell told Republican senators he did not have the votes for impeachment.

Mitch McConnell tells GOP senators that there aren't enough votes to block impeachment witnesses, people familiar with the matter say https://t.co/xSFJWcXVMI — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 28, 2020

The report was confirmed by The New York Times, ABC News, The Washington Post and The Daily Beast.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews interviewed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (R-NY), who believes there may be 10 – 12 Republicans votes in play.

"I think there are 10-12 Republicans who are in play."@SenSchumer on calls for witnesses in the impeachment trial. #Hardball pic.twitter.com/qfx25xcU6E — Hardball (@hardball) January 29, 2020

