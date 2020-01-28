WaPo reporter describes how former White House staffers run from ‘mafia-caliber loyalty’ after leaving Trump

President Donald Trump’s history of thinking that loyalty is a one-way street have come back to haunt him.

On Tuesday, MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace reported how former White House chief of staff John Kelly said he believed former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“If John Bolton says that in the book I believe John Bolton,” Kelly told a crowd in Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

For analysis, Wallace interview Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker.

“Well, I mean, I think, on the one hand, I don’t think anyone from the Trump White House was surprised at this point to see that from John Kelly,” Parker said.

“It is sort of a bombshell and it is unhelpful, but one thing that Bolton’s book has kind of revealed is that there are people who are in the White House, when they are in the White House, this is a president who demands absolute loyalty, sort of mafia-caliber loyalty but doesn’t return it in kind and when people leave the White House they don’t return it in kind,” she explained.

“You have people, when they are sort of freed from the confines of the White House the loyalty dissipates and you get to see clear glimpses of what they think and felt and in John Bolton’s case, what they actually witnessed,” Parker added.

Watch: