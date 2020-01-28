WaPo reporter describes how former White House staffers run from ‘mafia-caliber loyalty’ after leaving Trump

“Well, I mean, I think, on the one hand, I don’t think anyone from the Trump White House was surprised at this point to see that from John Kelly,” Parker said.
“It is sort of a bombshell and it is unhelpful, but one thing that Bolton’s book has kind of revealed is that there are people who are in the White House, when they are in the White House, this is a president who demands absolute loyalty, sort of mafia-caliber loyalty but doesn’t return it in kind and when people leave the White House they don’t return it in kind,” she explained.
“You have people, when they are sort of freed from the confines of the White House the loyalty dissipates and you get to see clear glimpses of what they think and felt and in John Bolton’s case, what they actually witnessed,” Parker added.
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
Writing for the Washington Post on Tuesday, Aaron Blake pointed out a key fact about President Donald Trump's demands of Ukraine that White House defense attorneys seemed unwilling to bring up in the Senate impeachment trial.
"President Trump’s defense team on Tuesday ended an extended opening argument in which it laid out that Trump had legitimate reasons to ask Ukraine for specific investigations. But it spent almost no time vouching for the actual investigations he wanted," wrote Blake.
A whopping 75 percent of Americans indicated they wanted witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed Tuesday. But Republicans have decided to ignore the overwhelming majority of Americans and block witnesses, according to NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett.
"Mitch McConnell currently appears to have the votes he needs to avoid calling trial witnesses," Bennett tweeted Tuesday after the trial ended for the day. "Even as the GOP messaging on the witness question seems to be: We’ll make a determination after the Q&A period.'"