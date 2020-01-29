WATCH: Adam Schiff blows up Alan Dershowitz’s argument and asks GOP how they’d react if Obama extorted Ukraine

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday tore apart Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz’s argument that President Donald Trump’s quid-pro-quo agreement involving military aid to Ukraine and investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden was perfectly acceptable.

Earlier at the trial, Dershowitz argued that the president could justify launching any investigations into Biden on the grounds that he sincerely believed that winning his election was in the public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schiff proceeded to tear this to pieces by asking Republican Senators how they’d feel if they found out Obama was extorting a foreign country to get dirt on Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was Obama’s opponent in the 2012 presidential election.

“See how you feel about this scenario,” Schiff began. “President Obama, on an open mic says to [Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev], ‘I know you don’t want me to send this military money to Ukraine because they’re fighting and killing your people. I want you to do me a favor, though. I want you to do an investigation of Mitt Romney, and I want you to announce you found dirt on Mitt Romney, and if you’re willing to do that quid pro quo, I won’t give Ukraine the money they need to fight you on the front line.’ Do any of us have any question that Barack Obama would be impeached for that kind of misconduct?”

Watch the video below.