Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Chris Hayes breaks down the evidence the ‘Wag the Dog’ theory of Trump’s Iran war makes sense

Published

47 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes presented a special “All In” before a live studio audience on Friday.

The host broke down the “Wag the Dog” theory that President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani to show up his domestic political standing as he prepares for his Senate impeachment trial and campaigns for re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theory derives from the hit 1997 movie starring Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Denis Leary, and legendary musician Willie Nelson. In the film, the fictional president creates a fake war to distract from a political scandal.

Hayes said the assassination was “most drastic and reckless military operation this president has ordered so far” and that the Trump administration appeared to be “straight-up lying” in their shifting rationalizations for the hostilities with Iran.”

He even examined video evidence showing Trump embracing the “Wag the Dog” theory.

Hayes also noticed multiple outlets are reporting that Trump ordered the attack to shore up his position with Republican senators who will be jurors in his impeachment trial.

“What a damning admission by the man himself,” Hayes noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump allies seeking to buy far-right One America News Network — because Fox News is too critical: WSJ

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

The cable network which recently paid for Rudy Giuliani to investigate conspiracy theories in Ukraine is again that the center of attention after a bombshell Wall Street Journal story published on Friday evening.

"Allies of President Trump are pursuing an effort to acquire right-leaning news channel One America News Network, according to people familiar with the matter, in a bid to shake up a conservative media market that has been dominated by Fox News," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Lindsey Graham epitomizes why people hate politics’: Democrat Jaime Harrison rips the GOP senator on MSNBC

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

Controversial Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was blasted on MSNBC on Friday for a credibility crisis with voters after seeming to now claim the exact opposite views on impeachment as he held when it was a Democrat being tried.

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews played conflicting clips of the South Carolina Republican, noting that "Graham has flipped on a number of topics."

However, the difference is that Graham had a safe seat in Congress during Bill Clinton's impeachment, which let him safely play the role of Republican bomb-thrower. But now that he's in the U.S. Senate, Graham is facing a tough 2020 re-election challenge from Jaime Harrison.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Chris Hayes breaks down the evidence the ‘Wag the Dog’ theory of Trump’s Iran war makes sense

Published

47 mins ago

on

January 10, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes presented a special "All In" before a live studio audience on Friday.

The host broke down the "Wag the Dog" theory that President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani to show up his domestic political standing as he prepares for his Senate impeachment trial and campaigns for re-election.

The theory derives from the hit 1997 movie starring Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche, Denis Leary, and legendary musician Willie Nelson. In the film, the fictional president creates a fake war to distract from a political scandal.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image