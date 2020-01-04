WATCH: Counter-protesters chased from anti-war rally with chants of ‘Nazis out’

On Saturday in Pittsburgh, what appeared to be a gang of far-right counter-protesters tried to insert themselves into a protest against war with Iran, carrying virulently anti-Semitic signs like “Zionists lie! Americans die!” and “Deport Kushner” with Stars of David surrounding his face. According to local reporter Mike Elk, the incident took place just a mile away from the Tree of Life Synagogue, where a far-right gunman opened fire and killed 11 Jewish worshipers in October 2018.

Pittsburgh residents, however, did not appreciate their protest being co-opted by anti-Semites. And as soon as the crowd realized what was going on, the neo-Nazis were booted from the rally with thunderous chants of “Nazis out!”

A bunch of Nazis just tried to invade anti-war rally and got a classic yinzer anti-fa boot. Wild scene. pic.twitter.com/y1HOVTFCeQ — Mike Elk (@MikeElk) January 4, 2020

They were holding these anti-Semitic signs earlier pic.twitter.com/c2JOkiGbqU — Mike Elk (@MikeElk) January 4, 2020

This entire incident happened a mile away from where 11 Jews were killed in the Tree of Life Synagogue Massacre. Yinzers in the Burgh weren’t having it — Mike Elk (@MikeElk) January 4, 2020