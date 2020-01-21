WATCH: Geraldo Rivera calls Trump a ‘civil rights leader’ one day after MLK Day

During a segment on Fox & Friends this Tuesday — one day after MLK day — Geraldo Rivera referred to President Trump as a “civil rights leader,” using the current low unemployment numbers for African Americans as evidence for his comment.

According to Rivera, it’s “awful” that Trump has to endure the stigma of impeachment as he travels to the economic summit in Davos.

“This is an economic summit, the American economy is the envy of the world,” Rivera said. “I call him, to great controversy, a civil-rights leader, especially yesterday on Martin Luther King Day.”

Rivera pointed out that African American and Latino unemployment is the “lowest it’s ever been.”

“The rising tide, the rising tide is lifting all boats, we should be celebrating, instead he’s fighting this—this, you know, cage match,” Rivera said.

