WATCH: Geraldo Rivera calls Trump a ‘civil rights leader’ one day after MLK Day
During a segment on Fox & Friends this Tuesday — one day after MLK day — Geraldo Rivera referred to President Trump as a “civil rights leader,” using the current low unemployment numbers for African Americans as evidence for his comment.
According to Rivera, it’s “awful” that Trump has to endure the stigma of impeachment as he travels to the economic summit in Davos.
“This is an economic summit, the American economy is the envy of the world,” Rivera said. “I call him, to great controversy, a civil-rights leader, especially yesterday on Martin Luther King Day.”
Rivera pointed out that African American and Latino unemployment is the “lowest it’s ever been.”
“The rising tide, the rising tide is lifting all boats, we should be celebrating, instead he’s fighting this—this, you know, cage match,” Rivera said.
Watch the video below, via The Daily Beast:
The View’s Meghan McCain instantly contradicts herself on impeachment’s popularity
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain quickly contradicted her own analysis of the politics of impeachment.
The conservative McCain has steadily maintained that President Donald Trump's impeachment was not a political winner, although she has often read poll results showing majority support for his removal.
"I mean, this new CNN poll that came out said that only half of Americans said the Senate should convict Trump and remove him from office -- 51 percent said they should, and 49 percent said they shouldn't," McCain said. "A little more than half want him to."
Although polls -- including the one she just read -- have consistently shown a slim majority favors impeachment and removal, McCain insists it's not politically popular.
Trump is not ‘mentally competent to stand trial’ — according to a Yale psychiatrist and ex-White House lawyer
In an op-ed published at Law&Crime this Tuesday, former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter and Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee argue that President Trump is not fit to stand trial for impeachable offenses "because of his apparent mental incapacities."
Despite the pair's credentials, they point out in the op-ed that "one need not be a Board Certified Psychiatrist or a former White House Ethics Counsel to see that Donald J. Trump is not psychologically well."
"Currently the one person designated by the U.S. Constitution as Commander-in-Chief and thus authorized to order the use of nuclear weapons—at his whim—has, in all likelihood, a severe and serious mental impairment," the pair writes.
2020 Election
BUSTED: PA Democrat’s Trump support and opposition to Obamacare comes back to haunt her
Pennsylvania Democrats Jessica Benham (South Side) and candidate Heather Kass (Carrick) are set to face off for the seat in state House District 36 after it was left open for grabs by longtime Democratic state Rep. Harry Readshaw, who announced that he would not be seeking reelection. Both politicians are seeking the coveted endorsement of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee, but thanks to the resurfacing of some past social media posts, Kass's chances of receiving that endorsement just became less likely.