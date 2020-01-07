WATCH: GOP lawmaker says military would disobey Trump’s orders to attack Iranian cultural sites

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Tuesday that we shouldn’t get too worked up about President Donald Trump’s threat to commit war crimes because the military will simply disobey him if he gave them unlawful orders.

During the interview, Sciutto asked Bacon if he believed it would be appropriate to attack Iran’s cultural sites, which would be prohibited by the Hague Convention that the United States signed more than a half century ago.

“We will not respond that way,” Bacon said. “But the president’s communicated to Iran that they better weigh what they do next very carefully, or we will hit them twice as hard.”

Bacon then reassured Sciutto, however, that any American retaliation would not run afoul of international treaties against war crimes.

“The president will not order an attack on the cultural sites,” Bacon insisted. “But even if he did, the military would not do it. We will follow the laws of our conflict.”

Watch the video below.

Note when GOP @RepDonBacon tells me even if Trump ordered attacks on Iranian cultural sites, “the military would not do it.” pic.twitter.com/tZLBmOIc7t — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 7, 2020