WATCH: GOP lawmaker says military would disobey Trump’s orders to attack Iranian cultural sites
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Tuesday that we shouldn’t get too worked up about President Donald Trump’s threat to commit war crimes because the military will simply disobey him if he gave them unlawful orders.
During the interview, Sciutto asked Bacon if he believed it would be appropriate to attack Iran’s cultural sites, which would be prohibited by the Hague Convention that the United States signed more than a half century ago.
“We will not respond that way,” Bacon said. “But the president’s communicated to Iran that they better weigh what they do next very carefully, or we will hit them twice as hard.”
Bacon then reassured Sciutto, however, that any American retaliation would not run afoul of international treaties against war crimes.
“The president will not order an attack on the cultural sites,” Bacon insisted. “But even if he did, the military would not do it. We will follow the laws of our conflict.”
Watch the video below.
Note when GOP @RepDonBacon tells me even if Trump ordered attacks on Iranian cultural sites, “the military would not do it.” pic.twitter.com/tZLBmOIc7t
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 7, 2020
Breaking Banner
After Israel targeted Suleimani, Trump pulled the trigger
“He knows very well that his assassination is not impossible,” Cohen said in an interview. Soleimani had boasted that Israel tried to assassinate him in 2006 and failed.
CNN
John Dean explains why Trump can’t use ‘executive privilege’ to shut down Bolton’s testimony
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Nixon White House counsel John Dean explained that if the Senate subpoenas former National Security Adviser John Bolton, President Donald Trump cannot use executive privilege to block the testimony — and drew on his own experience in Watergate.
"In fact, it occurred to me it might be an effort to block my testimony, but I was loaded for bear," said Dean. "I was prepared to say that the crime-fraud exception would preclude any kind of privilege that they could claim, and I think there's a parallel, in this situation."
"I think Bolton clearly extracted himself and denied being involved in any conspiracy, and that's the most likely offense that was involved here," continued Dean. "He also reported the activity to the White House counsel, which is exactly what you should do. They didn't take any action, but he did. So I think he is exactly a very powerful, potential witness. I don't think he particularly likes the president, and I don't think, also, he wants to be selling a book for a lot of bucks and refusing to testify."
CNN
Retired admiral slams Trump administration for incompetence over Iran crisis
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," retired Adm. James Stavridis broke down a key reason President Donald Trump's national security team is incapable of protecting America: The high turnover prevents the formation of a coherent strategy.
"We have heard a lot from President Trump and Secretary Pompeo about the U.S. being safer, and the Americans being safer today, and as a long term claim, we will see, and who knows if we are with Suleimani gone, because he was a dangerous guy, but with the troops in the Middle East now, was it safer today or before Suleimani was killed, and just speaking today in terms of the Americans?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.