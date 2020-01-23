WATCH: House Dem trolls Trump at impeachment by citing a Fox News poll showing him getting crushed by Biden

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) on Thursday used a Fox News poll to establish President Donald Trump’s motive for wanting to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during the Senate impeachment trial.

In arguing that Trump’s sole motivation for requesting that the Ukrainian government investigate Biden was to help with his own reelection campaign, she showed polls from the president’s favorite cable news network that showed him getting absolutely crushed by the former vice president.

“The chart on the screen shows a Fox News poll emphasizing… that from March through December, Vice President Biden had consistently led President Trump in national polls by significant margins,” she said. “Beginning around March, Vice President Biden is beating the president in polls, even on Fox News. In April, Biden officially announces his candidacy, and… that is when the president gets worried.”

She then recounts how Biden’s entry into the race coincided with the president’s increased focus on pushing Ukraine to publicly announce investigations of his prospective 2020 rival.

“By July, right before President Trump’s call with President Zelensky where he asked for the investigation into Biden, the Fox News poll showed Biden beating Trump by 10 points,” she said. “And then on July 25th, after years of not caring what vice president did, does President Trump ask for an investigation into his formidable political rival in the 2020 election.”

