WATCH: House Dem trolls Trump at impeachment by citing a Fox News poll showing him getting crushed by Biden
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) on Thursday used a Fox News poll to establish President Donald Trump’s motive for wanting to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during the Senate impeachment trial.
In arguing that Trump’s sole motivation for requesting that the Ukrainian government investigate Biden was to help with his own reelection campaign, she showed polls from the president’s favorite cable news network that showed him getting absolutely crushed by the former vice president.
“The chart on the screen shows a Fox News poll emphasizing… that from March through December, Vice President Biden had consistently led President Trump in national polls by significant margins,” she said. “Beginning around March, Vice President Biden is beating the president in polls, even on Fox News. In April, Biden officially announces his candidacy, and… that is when the president gets worried.”
She then recounts how Biden’s entry into the race coincided with the president’s increased focus on pushing Ukraine to publicly announce investigations of his prospective 2020 rival.
“By July, right before President Trump’s call with President Zelensky where he asked for the investigation into Biden, the Fox News poll showed Biden beating Trump by 10 points,” she said. “And then on July 25th, after years of not caring what vice president did, does President Trump ask for an investigation into his formidable political rival in the 2020 election.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
WATCH: House Dem trolls Trump at impeachment by citing a Fox News poll showing him getting crushed by Biden
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) on Thursday used a Fox News poll to establish President Donald Trump's motive for wanting to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden during the Senate impeachment trial.
In arguing that Trump's sole motivation for requesting that the Ukrainian government investigate Biden was to help with his own reelection campaign, she showed polls from the president's favorite cable news network that showed him getting absolutely crushed by the former vice president.
"The chart on the screen shows a Fox News poll emphasizing... that from March through December, Vice President Biden had consistently led President Trump in national polls by significant margins," she said. "Beginning around March, Vice President Biden is beating the president in polls, even on Fox News. In April, Biden officially announces his candidacy, and... that is when the president gets worried."
CNN
Rick Santorum flails wildly after CNN panel busts him for excusing Trump’s misconduct
Former GOP Sen. Rick Santorum on Thursday flailed wildly after a group of his fellow CNN panelists nailed him for excusing President Donald Trump's impeachable misconduct.
During a panel discussion about Republican Senators' unwillingness to call witnesses to Trump's impeachment trial, Santorum argued that additional witnesses weren't needed because Trump eventually released military aid to Ukraine after he got caught withholding it. Santorum also argued that the Senate should give Trump a pass even if he did shake down the Ukrainian government to hurt the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Breaking Banner
McCabe flattens Dershowitz’s pitch for the Trump team to get the same number of witnesses as Democrats
Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe shot down a proposal from Donald Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz that the president's defense team should get one witness for every witness that the Democratic impeachment managers get, saying that is not how real trials work.
Appearing on Fox News, Dershowitz attempted to make the case that Republicans should be allowed to call in Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, as a matter of fairness, saying, "If I were a defense lawyer in a case and they were trying to prosecute my client for making statements about corruption that weren't true, the first witness I'd call is the witness about whom the conversation took place. so, of course, you could never have witnesses here without Hunter Biden being a central witness."