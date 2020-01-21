WATCH: Ivanka Trump icily ignores reporter’s questions about her father’s impeachment trial

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Tuesday asked first daughter Ivanka Trump to comment on her father’s impeachment trial — and she blew him off without so much as looking at him.

While Ivanka Trump was in Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum, Acosta caught her walking down stairs and asked her repeatedly for comments on the Senate trial that is beginning on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump, however, just stared ahead and walked past him without saying a single word.

Watch the video below.