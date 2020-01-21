WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump gives keynote address at Davos 2020
US President Donald Trump arrived in Davos on Tuesday for the annual WEF forum, where he was to give a keynote speech just hours before his impeachment trial kicks into high gear in Washington.
Trump’s Marine One helicopter touched down in the picturesque Swiss ski resort shortly ahead of his scheduled speech to the World Economic Forum, which this year is focusing on climate change.
He was also due to meet separately with the president of Iraq, Pakistan’s prime minister and the head of the European Union executive body.
Meanwhile in Washington, Trump’s impeachment enters a new phase in the Senate with legislators debating the format for the trial.
Although Trump’s Republican party holds a majority in the Senate and is almost sure to acquit him on charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress, the impeachment adds volatility to an already tense 2020 presidential election.
Trump returns to the White House on Wednesday.
You can watch his speech in real time below:
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
READ IT: Here is the congressional resolution forcing Trump to ‘terminate’ the use of force against Iran
Democrats are poised to hold a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday to "terminate" President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran.
The resolution was written by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MN), who was a CIA analyst and worked for the Director of National Intelligence before running for office.
"Congress has not authorized the President to use military force against Iran," the resolution reads.
The resolution says, "Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces to engage in hostilities in or against Iran or any part of its government or military" unless Congress declares war or there is "an imminent armed attack."
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds rally in Kentucky — to shore up GOP support in another red state
President Donald Trump continues to play defense politically the targeting of his political rallies.
On Monday, Trump traveled to Lexington, Kentucky for a rally in a state he won by 29.84 percentage points in 2016.
This followed his rally on Friday in Mississippi, a state he won by 17.83 percentage points.
On Wednesday, he is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Louisiana, a state he won by 19.64 percentage points.
He's already held two rallies this year in Texas, a state he won by 8.99 percentage points.
Monday's rally is being held in Lexington at the Rupp Arean, which has a capacity of 23,500.
Ana Kasparian's #NoFilter
Former ambassador goes off on Republicans trying to attack decorated war vet testifying against Trump
National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is a decorated Iraq War veteran, who spoke out to a Congressional hearing Tuesday. In his opening statement, Vindman said that he focused on his sense of duty when deciding whether to testify against the president.