WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses the nation after Iran retaliatory missile strike

President Donald Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning on Iran’s attack on two military bases in Iraq hosting U.S. Armed Forces. The missiles were a retaliatory strike in response to Trump’s decision to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani.

The White House had signaled the president would deliver his address Tuesday night, but walked that back and the president, insisting “All is well!” in a Tuesday night tweet promised to speak Wednesday morning.

The White House says he will speak at 11:00 AM ET.

President @realDonaldTrump will deliver remarks at 11AM ET today. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 8, 2020

Watch live when the president begins to speak via embedded video below.