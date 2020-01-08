Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses the nation after Iran retaliatory missile strike

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning on Iran’s attack on two military bases in Iraq hosting U.S. Armed Forces. The missiles were a retaliatory strike in response to Trump’s decision to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani.

The White House had signaled the president would deliver his address Tuesday night, but walked that back and the president, insisting “All is well!” in a Tuesday night tweet promised to speak Wednesday morning.

The White House says he will speak at 11:00 AM ET.

Watch live when the president begins to speak via embedded video below.

President Donald Trump will address the nation Wednesday morning on Iran’s attack on two military bases in Iraq hosting U.S. Armed Forces. The missiles were a retaliatory strike in response to Trump’s decision to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani.

The White House had signaled the president would deliver his address Tuesday night, but walked that back and the president, insisting “All is well!” in a Tuesday night tweet promised to speak Wednesday morning.

Commentary

Trump stumbles as smartphone-obsessed America falls far behind in the race to roll out 5G networks

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

“Should I get a Huawei phone?”

That’s what friends in New York City, where ads heralding 5G are popping up all over, have asked me more than once. Apple, biding its time, has yet to release an iPhone with 5G.

If the customers are tech heads with money to burn for a new toy, you could say yes. Better to say no.

But here’s the real answer: It’s not about the phone.

It’s more about how a social media and smartphone-obsessed America may be dropping the ball when it comes to controlling the nascent 5G revolution. China’s Huawei wants to dominate 5G on a global scale.

Yale law professor says Trump tweet 'threatens to break several laws'

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

After the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a U.S. airstrike, President Donald Trump went to Twitter and threatened to launch additional attacks against Iran. Attorney Jerry Lambe, in a January 6 article for Law & Crime, examines the reactions of some legal experts to one of those tweets — including a Yale law professor who believes the tweets might have violated U.S. and international law.

