WATCH LIVE: Trump holds Iowa campaign rally as the US Senate holds his impeachment trial
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Iowa as his impeachment trial continues in the United States Senate.
Trump’s reelection rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central at the Knapp Center at Drake University, which has a capacity of 7,200 people.
Great poll in Iowa, where I just landed for a Big Rally! #KAG2020🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4YCo01XYCn
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020
Watch:
Cutting classes and unpaid leave: volunteers knock on doors for Democratic wannabes in Iowa
In the snow and bitter cold of an Iowa winter, thousands of volunteers from across the United States knock on doors and tout their candidate for next week's Democratic primary, their unpaid labor a testimony to how crucial they believe the vote is likely to be.
Wearing a bright yellow teeshirt emblazoned with the name Pete Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in a very large field, volunteer George Biagi had just arrived at Des Moines airport to join the fray from the sunnier climes of California.