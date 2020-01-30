Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds Iowa campaign rally as the US Senate holds his impeachment trial

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Iowa as his impeachment trial continues in the United States Senate.

Trump’s reelection rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central at the Knapp Center at Drake University, which has a capacity of 7,200 people.

Watch:


Great poll in Iowa, where I just landed for a Big Rally! #KAG2020🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4YCo01XYCn

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2020

