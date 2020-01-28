Quantcast
WATCH LIVE: Trump rallies his South Jersey supporters as impeachment trial continues in DC

Published

2 hours ago

on

Defense lawyers representing President Donald Trump finished their opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Tuesday, shortly before the defendant departed for a campaign rally in New Jersey.

Trump’s rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern at the Wildwoods Convention Center, which has a capacity of 7,000.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump lost New Jersey by over 500,000 votes as Hillary Clinton carried the state’s 14 electoral votes in a 14 percentage point landslide.

Few expect New Jersey to be a swing state in the 2020 election, but Trump is also traveling to South Jersey to support Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was elected as a Democrat but switched parties to support Trump.

Watch:


