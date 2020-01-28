WATCH LIVE: Trump rallies his South Jersey supporters as impeachment trial continues in DC

Defense lawyers representing President Donald Trump finished their opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Tuesday, shortly before the defendant departed for a campaign rally in New Jersey.

Trump’s rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern at the Wildwoods Convention Center, which has a capacity of 7,000.

During the 2016 presidential election, Trump lost New Jersey by over 500,000 votes as Hillary Clinton carried the state’s 14 electoral votes in a 14 percentage point landslide.

Few expect New Jersey to be a swing state in the 2020 election, but Trump is also traveling to South Jersey to support Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who was elected as a Democrat but switched parties to support Trump.

