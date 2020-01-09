WATCH LIVE: Trump rallies his supporters in Toledo as he campaigns for re-election after being impeached
By Bob Brigham
President Donald Trump traveled to Toledo, Ohio on Thursday to rally his supporters ahead of the 2020 re-election.
Trump, who was impeached by the House of Representatives in December, spoke at the 8,000 capacity Huntington Center.
Trump was introduced by Vice President Mike Pence.
Watch:
