WATCH: Newly released video shows ‘Iranian missile’ striking plane flying over Tehran

The New York Times has verified a video that appears to show a surface-to-air “Iranian” missile striking a plane above Parand, near Tehran’s airport, right where a Ukrainian airliner lost all contact before it crashed on Wednesday.

The video showed a dim light hurling through the air before an explosion that did not envelop the entire plane. According to the Times, the plane continued flying for several minutes and turned back toward the airport.

Watch the video below, via The New York Times: