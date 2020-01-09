WATCH: Newly released video shows ‘Iranian missile’ striking plane flying over Tehran
The New York Times has verified a video that appears to show a surface-to-air “Iranian” missile striking a plane above Parand, near Tehran’s airport, right where a Ukrainian airliner lost all contact before it crashed on Wednesday.
The video showed a dim light hurling through the air before an explosion that did not envelop the entire plane. According to the Times, the plane continued flying for several minutes and turned back toward the airport.
Watch the video below, via The New York Times:
George Conway’s anti-Trump group goes after hypocritical Evangelical Christians in new video
George Conway joined with other "Never Trump" Republicans to form Project Lincoln, to attack President Donald Trump for defying GOP principles.
In their first ad, titled "MAGA Church," Trump's ignorance of Christianity, Jesus Christ and the Bible are all on display. Interspersed with footage of far-right evangelical pastors praying and praising Trump are the president's most anti-Christian statements.
"Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep's clothing, but inwardly they are revenging wolves." the ad quotes Matthew 7:15
The first clip comes when a CNN reporter asked Trump if he'd ever asked God for forgiveness, Trump didn't understand why he would ever need to.
Commentary
The GOP has humiliatingly devolved into a PR firm dedicated to cleaning up Trump’s messes by lying to the public
Wednesday was a wild day in politics. The morning started off with serious fears that the U.S. was about to go to war with Iran. By lunchtime those fears had petered out (mercifully), to be replaced by the dawning and bizarre realization that the Iranian leadership had offered Donald Trump a face-saving way to back down from military confrontation. But even more alarming was Trump's White House address, in which he struggled to read his strange and incoherent speech and snuffled so much one might have thought the Teleprompter was blasting pollen directly into his nostrils, giving late-night show hosts plenty of fodder.
US believes Iran military accidentally shot down Ukraine airliner
US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "suspicions" about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner outside Tehran that killed all 176 people aboard, as US officials reported it had been mistakenly shot down by Iran.
Unnamed officials told US media that Iran fired two surface-to-air missiles at the aircraft as it took off on Wednesday morning, bringing it down in a blaze of flames before it exploded on the ground.
The US conclusion was reportedly based on satellite, radar and electronic data indicating a tragic error.
The disaster unfolded just hours after Tehran launched ballistic missiles at US military targets in Iraq to retaliate for the January 3 US drone strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.