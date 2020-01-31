WATCH: Pompeo refuses to dispute new Bolton revelations during interview in Ukraine

In an interview with ABC News’ Kyra Phillips in Kyiv, Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to directly refute the revelations leaked from an unpublished manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming tell-all book, saying he would not comment on news from “the lands of the hypothetical.”

“So you’re now commenting on reports on an alleged book about notes that someone claims to have seen,” Pompeo told Phillips. “I don’t engage in that. I’ve said everything I have to say about what took place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he thinks Bolton is reliable, Pompeo dodged again.

“There were times that we always had to work through things to make sure we had it accurate between us,” Pompeo said, adding, “To be honest with you, I probably won’t read the book.”

JUST IN: In interview with @ABC News, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo declines to directly dispute allegations reportedly contained in John Bolton’s unpublished book manuscript, saying he wouldn't comment on recent reports “off in the lands of the hypothetical.” https://t.co/tiNxlReYJa pic.twitter.com/rlI7rJOTcr — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2020