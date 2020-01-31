Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Pompeo refuses to dispute new Bolton revelations during interview in Ukraine

Published

11 mins ago

on

In an interview with ABC News’ Kyra Phillips in Kyiv, Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to directly refute the revelations leaked from an unpublished manuscript of John Bolton’s upcoming tell-all book, saying he would not comment on news from “the lands of the hypothetical.”

“So you’re now commenting on reports on an alleged book about notes that someone claims to have seen,” Pompeo told Phillips. “I don’t engage in that. I’ve said everything I have to say about what took place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he thinks Bolton is reliable, Pompeo dodged again.

“There were times that we always had to work through things to make sure we had it accurate between us,” Pompeo said, adding, “To be honest with you, I probably won’t read the book.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

First woman to coach at Super Bowl determined not to be last

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant Katie Sowers will make history on Sunday when she becomes the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.

But the 33-year-old, who is also openly gay, says the most important aspect of her trailblazing road to Miami is to make sure that she is not merely a one-off.

"Being the first female in the Super Bowl, it's surreal," Sowers said. "It really is.

"But even though I'm the first, the most important thing is I'm not the last. We have to continue to grow.

Continue Reading

Facebook

WATCH: Pompeo refuses to dispute new Bolton revelations during interview in Ukraine

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In an interview with ABC News' Kyra Phillips in Kyiv, Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to directly refute the revelations leaked from an unpublished manuscript of John Bolton's upcoming tell-all book, saying he would not comment on news from "the lands of the hypothetical."

"So you're now commenting on reports on an alleged book about notes that someone claims to have seen," Pompeo told Phillips. "I don't engage in that. I've said everything I have to say about what took place."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP farmer who voted for Trump mocks the president for saying farmers will end up in hell if he’s not re-elected

Published

15 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, a former GOP county chair who operates a soybean farm in Ohio took some shots at Donald Trump after he told Iowa rally attendees that their farms would go to hell if he is not re-elected in November this year.

"They don’t care about the farmers," the president told the crowd in Des Moines. "You should love Trump, with what I've done. We're going to win the great state of Iowa, and it's going to be a historic landslide, and, if we don't win, your farms are going to hell, I can tell you right now. 'Sell, sell,' they'll be saying. 'Sell!'"

Speaking with host Anderson Cooper, Chris Gibbs who is also considering a run against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as an independent, all but rolled his eyes at the president's comments.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image