WATCH: Prince Harry explains why he and Meghan are leaving the royal family — but promises ‘a life of service’
Prince Harry posted a video from an HIV/AIDS fundraiser his mother once supported, where he explained his methodology for leaving his profile role as a royal.
“I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear,” said Harry.
He went on to say that he doesn’t intend to walk away and he certainly won’t walk away from his causes and interests. “We intend to live a life of service.”
In the speech, he thanked those who took him under their wing in the absence of his mother
“I hope you can understand that it’s what it had come to,” he said for why their family intends to step back.
He went on to say he hopes not just to take a step back, but to “take a step forward to a more peaceful life.”
Both he and Meghan have been brutally attacked in the British press from the day that the two married. As a divorced, African-American actress, Meghan was never likely to earn the approval of the British people. Former King Edward VIII similarly fell for an American actress. When he stepped back, he not only walked away from the monarchy but he abdicated his title as king.
Meghan has been accused of everything from pulling Harry and Prince William apart to destroying the British monarchy and a slew of other outrageous claims about her and her family, her appearance, her relationship with Harry and more. Harry, who was never one to embrace his royal title, to begin with, has stood by his wife every step of the way.
Watch his full speech in the video below:
‘You cannot expect anything but fascism’: Pedagogy theorist on how Trump ‘legitimated a culture of lying, cruelty and a collapse of social responsibility’
The impeachment of Donald Trump appears to be a crisis without a history, at least a history that illuminates, not just comparisons with other presidential impeachments, but a history that provides historical lessons regarding its relationship to a previous age of tyranny that ushered in horrors associated with a fascist politics in the 1930s. In the age of Trump, history is now used to divert and elude the most serious questions to be raised about the impeachment crisis. The legacy of earlier presidential impeachments, which include Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, provide a comparative historical context for analysis and criticism. And while Trump’s impeachment is often defined as a more serious constitutional crisis given his attempt to use the power of the presidency to advance his personal political agenda, it is a crisis that willfully ignores the conditions that gave rise to Trump’s presidency along with its recurring pattern of authoritarian behavior, policies, and practices. One result is that the impeachment process with its abundance of political theater and insipid media coverage treats Trump’s crimes as the endpoint of an abuse of power and an illegal act, rather than as a political action that is symptomatic of a long legacy of conditions that have led to the United States’ slide into the abyss of authoritarianism.
2 police dead after shootout in Diamond Head, Hawaii
Two police officers are dead as a Sunday morning shootout is prompting lockdowns and an active-shooter situation in Diamond Head, outside of Honolulu.
The shooter allegedly started multiple fires that are burning residents in the area, reported CNN.
There is currently no information available about the identity of the shooter or confirmation that the shooter has been killed.