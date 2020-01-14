WATCH: Putin and Assad caught on video laughing as they mock Trump during Damascus meeting
Video has emerged of Russian president Vladimir Putin and Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad having a laugh at President Trump’s expense during Putin’s visit to Damascus last week.
“If Trump arrives along this road [to Damascus], everything will become normal with him too,” Assad said, according to a translation of the conversation. Putin then quipped that Trump would jump at the offer and if not, he’ll convince him to visit the country’s capital. “It will be repaired… invite him. He will come.” Assad replied that he’s ready to invite Trump. Putin then smiles and says, “I will tell him.”
The inspiration for the joke was the biblical story of the Apostle Paul, who was struck blind by God while on a road to Damascus, only later to be transformed into a follower of Christ.
Watch:
Асад о дороге в Дамаск, на которой стал христианином апостол Павел: Если Трамп по этой дороге проедет, сразу станет с ним все нормально.
Путин: Пригласите его, он приедет.
Асад: Я готов.
Путин: Я ему передам pic.twitter.com/Gkkvd0KR1J
— Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) January 12, 2020
