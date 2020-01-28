Watch Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell on the GOP effort to convict Trump for President Pence

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday reported on the effort by “Republicans for the Rule of Law” to convince GOP senators that the party may be better off with Mike Pence in the Oval Office.
If Trump is convicted in his impeachment trial and removed from office, Vice President Pence would ascend to the presidency.
“Here it is in the wild. This is a billboard truck that puttered around Washington, D.C. all day, shuttling between the capitol and the White House and the Trump Hotel,” Maddow reported, showing images of the moving billboard.
ADVERTISEMENT
Moddow noted that on one side the truck read, “Remove Trump for Pence” and on the other, “Pence, it could be worse.”
“Mike Pence is a bland, boring, completely ordinary conservative Republican from Indiana. And if the Senate does its duty, he’s going to replace the disaster currently in the White House,” the website reads.
She was joined in studio by MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell.
ADVERTISEMENT
“So much for overturning an election,” O’Donnell said. “If Donald Trump is removed from office, you get the other guy that people voted for when they voted for Donald Trump.”
“Um-hmm,” Maddow replied. “You get Donald Trump’s personal choice of the guy he’d most like to succeed him, if anything happens to him.”
“Nothing to it,” O’Donnell added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday reported on the effort by "Republicans for the Rule of Law" to convince GOP senators that the party may be better off with Mike Pence in the Oval Office.
If Trump is convicted in his impeachment trial and removed from office, Vice President Pence would ascend to the presidency.
"Here it is in the wild. This is a billboard truck that puttered around Washington, D.C. all day, shuttling between the capitol and the White House and the Trump Hotel," Maddow reported, showing images of the moving billboard.
Moddow noted that on one side the truck read, "Remove Trump for Pence" and on the other, "Pence, it could be worse."