Watch: Reince Priebus reveals Trump’s impeachment defense will be ‘so what?’
Fired former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has revealed what the president’s main impeachment defense will be starting next week when he is tried for the high crimes and misdemeanors of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
“So what?”
That’s literally going to be the summation of all the allegations against a sitting president of the United States of America, the supposed leader of the free world.
“Sometimes the best defense is the ‘so what?’ defense. If everything the Democrats said is true, it’s still not impeachable. If everything Lev Parnas said is true, it’s still not impeachable. That’s what this is about,” Priebus, who Trump fired in 2017, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night.
The shrug emoji comes to life…
Reince: “Sometimes the best defense is the ‘So what?’ defense. Which is: If everything the Democrats said is true, it’s still not impeachable. If everything that Lev Parnas said is true, it’s still not impeachable.”pic.twitter.com/E2yf5GPcYc
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 17, 2020
Of course, Priebus is wrong. Constitutional scholars and legal experts will have no problem refuting that argument.
Related: Internet Mocks Trump’s Choice to Have Pam Bondi, Alan Dershowitz, and Ken Starr Defend Him at Senate Impeachment Trial
Call it the 21st century version of disgraced President Richard M. Nixon’s infamous “Well when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”
“When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”
– Richard Nixon, May 19, 1977 pic.twitter.com/hwRSRlMgzp
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 4, 2017
(That is actually false. Illegal is illegal, regardless of whether or not the president is committing the crime, with very few exceptions – like disclosure of classified information.)
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent calls the new “so what?” defense “particularly ugly.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Promise made, promise broken: New analysis finds Trump is losing more often than he’s winning
One of the main arguments that President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has been making in favor of giving him a second term is that he has been keeping his 2016 campaign promises. Trump, at a MAGA rally in Toledo, Ohio on January 9, nonsensically told the crowd, “I’ve completed more promises than I’ve made.”
But according to analysis from the Washington Post, Trump has actually been breaking his promises more often than he has kept them.
‘Relentlessly obsessed’ Trump blasted for ‘craven’ decision to gut Michelle Obama’s healthy school lunch rules on her birthday
This Friday, the Trump administration announced that it will be rolling back school lunch standards on vegetables and fruits that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama, The Hill reports.
The Agriculture Department said in a statement that the new standards will allow schools more flexibility "because they know their children best."
GOP senator refuses to answer questions on impeachment witnesses when reporter corners him in airport
Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) this week refused to directly answer questions about witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after getting cornered at an airport by a local reporter.
Steve Staeger, a reporter with Colorado-based news station 9News, confronted Gardner at Dulles International Airport on Thursday night and asked him about whether he'd be open to allowing new witnesses at Trump's Senate trial, which is due to start this coming Tuesday.